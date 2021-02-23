Getty Images Problems with the cardiovascular system can show themselves in a lot of different ways.

One person in the U.S. will die from cardiovascular disease every 36 seconds, making it one of the leading causes of death for Americans. Additionally, roughly 655,000 Americans die from heart complications each year — which breaks down to one in every four deaths.

While these stats are alarming, it’s more alarming that many people are totally unaware of the small, insidious signs that could indicate cardiovascular issues.

“Many people look to chest pain as a warning sign of cardiovascular disease,” said Mariko Harper, a physician in Seattle who specializes in cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology and echocardiography. But, he added, “While more than one-half of people present with chest discomfort when they are having a heart attack, up to one-third of patients — especially women — don’t have any chest symptoms at all. They may present with more atypical or subtle symptoms.”

Ignoring these signs means ignoring your entire well-being.

If the body were considered a machine, the heart would be the battery that powers it, said Aeshita Dwivedi, a cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. “In essence, without a properly functioning heart, the rest of the body cannot perform optimally,” she said.

Here are some subtle but serious signs that you may be dealing with a cardiovascular issue, plus some advice on how to better improve your heart health:

Swelling in the lower extremities

Christine Bishara, founder of the integrative medical practice From Within Medical in New York, said swelling in the lower legs, particularly the ankles and feet, can signify a heart condition. This issue is also known as an edema.

“If your heart loses its ability to pump blood to the rest of the body — either through weakened cardiac muscles or damage to heart tissue from a silent heart attack — blood flow can slow down and get backed up in the legs leading to swelling,” she said.

Shortness of breath

As mentioned, some people won’t experience chest pains when dealing with heart issues. While this can happen to anyone, Bishara said this is particularly true for those with diabetes. Instead, they may experience trouble breathing.

“Because diabetes affects and blunts nerve sensations, [someone who is diabetic] with a serious heart condition may never experience symptoms of chest pain,” she said. “This is why shortness of breath should never be ignored — especially if it’s a new onset.”

Fatigue

A tired feeling that you just can’t seem to shake might be another subtle sign of heart issues, according to Bishara. Especially if it has seemingly come out of nowhere.

“If fatigue symptoms are an acute onset or without any identifiable underlying cause, consult with your doctor,” she said.

Unexplained upper back, left shoulder or arm pain

Bishara said these pains “should not be ignored, as they also may be signs of a heart blockage or impending heart attack. Back symptoms are frequent in women and may sometimes be the only symptom.” This is particularly true if the pain is random (for example, you didn’t strain something during exercise).

Palpitations that come out of nowhere

The timing of such palpitations matters just as much as the symptom itself. Keep in mind that exercise, caffeine and anxiety can all cause a quickened pulse. However, say you’re sitting down or in another relaxed state and your heart starts racing, that could be a sign that something is wrong. Dizziness and lightheadedness can also be symptoms.

Jaw pain

Cardiovascular issues may manifest as jaw discomfort. Marcus Smith, a physician at CardioVascular Health Clinic in Oklahoma, said he has had patients complain about jaw pain that they initially believed to be linked to their teeth. Later they learned it was related to angina, which can be a cardiac issue.

“The nerves that innervate your heart and pick up the sensation of pain are the same nerves that pick up the same sensation for orthopedic issues, gastrointestinal issues, and dental issues; it’s the same distribution of nerves,” he said. “People who have heart issues many times will say they felt pain in their jaw. That’s why no symptoms should be pushed to the side because it could represent a cardiac symptom.”

Getty Images Seek medical attention if you’re experiencing the symptoms detailed in this article and consider changing some lifestyle habits.

What you should do if you’re having these symptoms

If you find yourself experiencing any of these issues, it’s best to seek medical care. (If you believe you’re having a heart attack or stroke, definitely call 911.)

Smith said that your doctor will first ask you questions about your lifestyle habits and behaviors to assess your risk factors. From there, you may undergo an exam (or could be referred to a cardiologist) to get a better look at what’s going on.

There are also things you should do outside of your doctor’s office. Suzanne Steinbaum, a volunteer medical expert for American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement and cardiologist in New York, recommended taking steps to improve your overall heart health. The first is to keep an eye on your blood pressure. A normal range is at or below 120/80.

“High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke,” Steinbaum said. “Watching your diet and exercise, and incorporating stress management are key components of lowering your blood pressure.”

Cholesterol also plays an important role. For adults, total cholesterol should be around 200 or below (the lower the better). LDL cholesterol (known as bad cholesterol) should be less than 100 for women and men. HDL (the good cholesterol) should be at 40 or higher for men and 50 or higher for women.

“High cholesterol contributes to plaque, which can clog arteries and lead to heart disease and stroke,” Steinbaum said. “When you control your cholesterol, you are giving your arteries their best chance to remain clear of blockages. Cholesterol can often be managed with dietary changes, increasing the amount of vegetables, whole grains, fruits as well as incorporating healthy fats. Cutting back on saturated fats is also an important part of this.”

Finally, try as best as you can to get some movement you enjoy. The American Heart Association recommends around 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week. (Here’s a list of activities that you can do to reach this goal ― no boring cardio required!)