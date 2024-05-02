“I just got this tumbler and I already love it. I got it to help with drinking more water through the day and I like my water to stay cold. With the straw [in] and the tumbler turned upside down, yes it does leak a bit but knocked on its side it doesn’t leak. Without the straw and tumbler upside down it doesn’t leak at all. I love the design, I got the black leopard print and so far it keeps the water and ice cold. I’m hoping it keeps my ice in there more than a day or two but so far I really love everything about it: looks, leak proof and design. It’s not that heavy either. I was afraid it was gonna be like carrying a heavy bag all day but no. [It] has some weight to it but that’s expected, Really love it.” — Renne420

“First and foremost this tumbler is durable, spill-proof (without the straw, very little spills out with the straw in depending on the angle of the fall), and it keeps my water ice cold for quite awhile. I recently purchased the graphite colored tumbler for my husband and he says nothing but good things about it and loves taking it to work with him. If I have ice in it the ice is still in there for at least two days if not a little longer which is awesome! If you’re clumsy like myself and knock it over a few times no worries! No spills when knocked over (with the straw out and very little potentially with the straw in depending on how it falls), no damage that I can see on the cup itself or the lid for each time it has been knocked over. The weight isn’t too heavy either when it’s completely full. I absolutely love this tumbler and have multiple of them! It is definitely a great alternative to other tumblers out there and it is definitely a more cost effective option compared to other pricy tumbler brands like Stanley.” — KayBee

“The water tumbler is a amazing with exceptional quality and sleek design. The durable construction ensures longevity, and the double-walled insulation maintains the temperature of my beverages for extended periods. The secure, leak-proof lid adds a practical touch, making it perfect for on-the-go hydration. Overall, this water tumbler combines style and functionality, making it a must-have for anyone looking for a reliable and aesthetically pleasing hydration companion.” — Dhruvi