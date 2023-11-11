24 Products To Make Your Home Smarter Than The One In Disney’s 'Smart House'

Popular items from this list:
- A SwitchBot Smart Switch button pusher to turn pretty much even the dumbest of devices into a smart one (as long as it has a press-able “on/off” switch)
- A fingerprint door handle with a key code entry system in case you need someone to grab something for you when you aren’t home
- An Echo Show that lets you make video calls, check your calendar, set reminders, add to your grocery list, control lights and so much more — the epitome of what “The Jetsons” thought the future would be like.
A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher
A door handle that opens by fingerprint
An Amazon Echo
An automatic soap dispenser
An automatic shutoff safety outlet
A convenient smart garage control system
A Eufy robot vacuum so you can always come home to a clean house
A Roborock robot vacuum and mop combo
An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system
A multi-purpose bedside lamp
An automatic pan stirrer for recipes that require constant stirring
A Petcube so you can watch your pets with high quality wide-angle video
A six-outlet wall charger
A smartplug so you can use Alexa to control your lights and appliances
A no-effort stain removing machine designed to do all the work for you
Under-cabinet lighting that turns on when it senses movement
An air purifier with an air quality indicator to help make sure you're breathing cleaner air
A countertop ice maker
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum
An automatic cat food dispenser
A self-watering planter
A Samsung The Frame TV that shows TV and beautiful works of art
A Litter Robot for cats
