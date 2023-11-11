24 Products To Make Your Home Smarter Than The One In Disney’s 'Smart House'

Jessica Hall / BuzzFeed

A Roborock robot vacuum and mop combo

I recently got this magical little device and though I've only run it a few times I can genuinely tell you that it is a game-changer. Unlike my other robot vacuum, this lil' guy also mops!! Vacuuming feels like a never ending battle with my hair and my three cats because as soon as we are done there's somehow already more hair everywhere. This is going to change our lives forever. We can easily just run it whenever we want through our phone, and it even has a sensor to avoid obstacles so you don't have to worry about picking stuff up off the floor before you start it. And on top of all that, it even empties, cleans, and refills itself!! Like you literally don't have to do anything other than push a button to start it. Yes, I know this thing is expensive, but honestly can you put a price on basically never putting any effort into cleaning your floors again?! 10/10 I would like every cleaning task to have a robot that'll do it for me.