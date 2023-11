24 Products To Make Your Home Smarter Than The One In Disney’s 'Smart House'

A convenient smart garage control system

I honestly never thought about needing one of these since I could just control my garage with a little button, but since I've been using it for the last two years, it is so helpful.BUT, the real benefit that I would never have considered happened to me a few months ago. My husband and I were both out when we got a notification that our fire alarm was going off. Obviously, we both panicked and didn't know what to do. He got a call from the security company that the fire department was on the way and we knew they were going to beat us there. I soon realized that in order for them to inspect our house they would have to bust through the door. I realized I could use this app to open the garage so the fire department could get in without damage. Thankfully it was just a false alarm, but the firefighters did say in situations like these they would break down the door if they saw any credible indications of fire. They said it was incredibly helpful for them to be able to just get inside."Amazingly simple to setup. The video for instructions helped a lot. Actually overall setup was a breeze. I am glad that I found a cost effective solution. My high school kids sometimes forget to close the garage door and now we can check and remotely close it from the app. Finally, what a relief!" — Art P