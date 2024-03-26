If You’re A Beverage Lover Who Drives A Lot, You Probably Need This Cup Expander

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you drive a lot and like to bring your coffee or water along, you may have noticed an inconvenient fact: A surprising amount of cars have cup holders that are too narrow to fit reusable bottles, thermoses and to-go mugs.
It’s an issue that quickly turns into a mess. Too many times to count, I have tried to sidestep my too-small car cup holder by balancing my coffee on my console, on top of my tiny cup holder or on the floor of my car. Inevitably, my precariously perched drink would fall over.
Finally, my coffee spilled one too many times. I had had enough, and it was time to search for a solution. It turns out the threat of wasting one’s daily coffee can really inspire action.
Amazon offered up a welcome fix: The “Seven Sparta” car cup expander, which sits inside a car’s existing cup holders. The Sparta accommodates bottles up to 40 ounces — that includes Yetis, Hydro-Flasks, Nalgenes, Stanleys and Owalas, according to reviewers and the brand. Plus, it has a cut-out that allows mugs with handles to fit comfortably inside. I was sold and snagged it immediately.
A year later, I have not looked back since. As silly as it feels to say, I feel grateful that I took the plunge on the expander: It’s been a true quality of life upgrade for me, since my beloved drinks now never spill. I’m convinced it’s a no-brainer for people who spend a lot of time driving.
I found that the Sparta was impressively easy to set up, even for someone like me, who is wary of overly long or complicated product instructions. Its body twists and expands to fit securely in whatever size cup holder you have, and it’s generously sized to fit a variety of to-go beverages in it, including mugs with handles. It also comes with flexible rubber arms that can hold more petite drinks securely in place. For larger bottles, the arms lay flat against the sides of the holder like they were never there at all.
The Sparta is available is available in gray and black, as well as in packs of two. Grab a Sparta car cup holder expander from Amazon now, or check out what reviewers have to say about it:
“Possibly one of my favorite things I have purchased on Amazon. I always have a water bottle with me and I was so tired of it rolling around my car, this cup holder attachment was the perfect solution. I loved it so much I got one for my dad too!” — Broooke0699
“This is one of those products I wish I purchased sooner. I carry a Nalgene around all the time and I always just let it roll around randomly on the ground or the chair. I’ve also avoided buying/bringing certain bottles/cups with me because it was such a hassle for the drive...well this definitely solved the problem. It’s almost dumb that I waited so long. This product is well made, it fits all my large bottles/cups. It comes with a rubber pad to protect the bottom and also an expanding ability to lock it in the cup holder itself. Huge fan of this product and how it solved an annoying problem for me.” — khang
“I have a brand new 2023 Toyota ... with tiny cupholders. Doesn’t hold anything larger than a can or average disposable water bottle. I have a 32-ounce bottle that I take basically everywhere with me, and it was making me crazy with nowhere to put it. Balancing it on the passenger seat when I was alone, putting it inside the center console and listening to it rattle around ... there was no good option! Then I randomly stumbled across a cupholder expander and knew I needed one. This one is great because it can be ‘offset’ since my cupholders are directly next to the shifter. It was easy to install, is solid and sturdy in place even when my bottle is full. COMPLETE gamechanger and honestly makes me so happy!” — Kristen W
“For years, I had this hydro flask that I could not place in my car cup holder. After my son decided on getting a side job delivering food to people, we realized that he would need something to help him deliver large drinks. We got this and WOW ... very very sturdy and super simple to install. Also has a slot on the side to accommodate handles on the flask or mugs (if needed). Why I didn’t buy this earlier, I dunno, but I’m sure glad I have it now!!” — Roselyn McMahon
“Got this for my husband who loves his travel mug but hate that it doesn’t fit in the cup holder. This is the perfect solution for that problem. Works like a charm.” — Jennifer Patterson
“I never write reviews but I had to says this is one of best investment for my car. I loved coffee so riding with it and putting it in my cup holder, I was always making a messed. Now really easy just place it in holder now —it works” — Eva Stocker