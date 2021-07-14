Two became one when Emma Bunton tied the knot with her longtime partner.

The Spice Girl and “Great American Baking Show” host announced her marriage to British singer-turned-chef Jade Jones on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Mr And Mrs Jones!” she captioned a photograph of them smiling with their heads nestled together.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Emma Bunton, right, and Jade Jones, left, announced their marriage on Instagram.

Bunton’s bandmates were thrilled with the news.

“Congratulations … love u both so much!!” Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, wrote in the comments, while Scary Spice Mel Brown added, ”“Yipppeee!”

“Yeahhhhhh! Congratulations,” Sporty Spice Melanie Chisholm said. “Love you all sooooooo much.”

But the news appeared to come as a surprise to some of Bunton’s friends.

“Wait … WHAT ?” wrote English radio presenter Jamie Theakston, who hosted a show with Bunton from 2013 to 2018.

Bunton first got together with Jones, a former member of the British boy band Damage, in 1999. After several reported splits and reunions, they got engaged in 2011 and now have two children together.