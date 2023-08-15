‘SportsCenter’ Anchor Sage Steele Leaves ESPN After Settling Lawsuit

Sage Steele speaks at the 15th annual High School Athlete of the Year Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Marina del Rey, California. She recently announced that she's leaving ESPN. Chris Pizzello via Associated Press

Sage Steele has parted ways with ESPN, where she worked for over a decade, after recently settling a lawsuit against the network. The former “SportsCenter” anchor made headlines in 2021 for her remarks on vaccine mandates, President Barack Obama’s racial identity, and how female reporters dress.

Steele worked at ESPN since 2007 and announced her departure Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter.

“Life update,” she wrote. “Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely. I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter!”

Steele was removed from the network in 2021 after making political and social comments, but last year, she filed a lawsuit against the network, claiming her right to free speech was taken away.

In September 2021, Steele called vaccine requirements “sick” and “scary” while speaking on a podcast.

“I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is sick, and it’s scary to me in many ways,” Steele said on ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler’s podcast. “I’m not surprised it got to this point, especially with Disney, I mean, a global company like that.”

On the same podcast, Steele also criticized Obama for identifying as Black.

“I think that’s fascinating considering his Black dad was nowhere to be found, but his white mom and grandma raised him, but hey, you do you,” she said. “I’m going to do me.”

She also said that female sports reporters should “be responsible” when it comes to sexual harassment, adding that it “isn’t just on players and athletes and coaches to act a certain way,” according to CNN.