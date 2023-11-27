The New 'Squid Game' Reality Show Is Now The Top Series On Netflix

Remember “Squid Game”? Well now the hit show is back ... sort of.
“Squid Game: The Challenge” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The new reality competition series is based on the South Korean dystopian drama.
Like its fictional inspiration, “Squid Game: The Challenge” pits 456 contestants against each other to compete in a series of games for a large cash prize. In fact, the $4.56 million winnings marks the largest single cash prize in TV history.
According to Max's rankings, "Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God" is the second most popular show on the platform.
According to Max’s rankings, “Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God” is the second most popular show on the platform.
This three-part docuseries explores the life and death of Amy Carlson, founder of the Love Has Won spiritual movement. Described as a cult by former members, the group combined elements of conspiracy theories like QAnon, New Age spirituality and traditional religions, with Carlson going by “Mother God.”
The black comedy crime drama “Fargo” is trending on Hulu following the premiere of the fifth season on Nov. 21.
Inspired by the 1996 Coen brothers film, the anthology series consists of disparate seasons set in different time periods and locations with mostly new characters. The newest installment stars Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh, David Rysdahl and Joe Keery.
“Slow Horses” is rising up the charts on Apple TV+ in advance of the third season premiere on Nov. 29.
Based on British novelist Mick Herron’s “Slough House” books, the spy thriller follows a group of M15 agents who work in the shabby department where intelligence officers are assigned after making costly mistakes. Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas star.
The Western “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” debuted on Paramount+ on Nov. 5, with the fifth and final episode released on Nov. 26.
David Oyelowo stars in the titular role ― the real-life formerly enslaved person who became one of the first Black deputy U.S. Marshalls and the first west of the Mississippi River. Dennis Quaid and Donald Sutherland also appear on the show.
