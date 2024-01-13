36 'Stay Warm' Products For Anyone With A Personal Vendetta Against Jack Frost

Popular items from this list:
A cult-favorite Carhartt beanie
When it comes to coziness, warmth and aesthetic, this beanie has no competition. It's available in 25 colors.
Promising review:
"Saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options." — MHF
A set of five toasty but breathable winter socks in a wool cotton blend
They're available in a variety of color combos and styles.
Promising review:
"Love them! They are so warm. I am cold every month of the year. My feet stay blue. Not with these.
They are warm, look good, and feel good. I can wear them with a low-cut shoe. I’ve washed them in the machine and hung them up to dry. No problem. Highly recommend for those of us with perennial cold feet." — Frances
Mega popular high-waisted fleece-lined leggings
They're beloved by reviewers, with over 20,000 5-star reviews. They're available in women's sizes XS–6X, three styles and 24 colors.
Promising review:
"These are so warm but still so sleek! Totally opaque, long inseam, buttery soft, and they've got pockets! I machine wash them in cold water and then hang them to dry. I have two pairs in black and I wear the heck out of them. Worth every penny." — Cassandra
Sheer black Melanin Fleece Tights
They're inspired by the viral "translucent" fleece tights that blew up TikTok in 2022, except these are inclusive for darker skin tones and made with high quality stretchy and rip-resistant material so they're built to last. They're available in women's sizes S–2X and four shades.
Promising review
: "Took these tights on a trip to Europe where the average temp was in the 40s. These tights kept me so warm and I loved the flesh tone and how it matched my skin so perfectly.
They are very soft and thick. I would buy these tights over and over for the fall and winter!" — Brejhe Halls
Fleece-lined "Crash Tights" insulated leggings for workouts
Reviewers love these not just for the comfort and warmth, but for staying put whether they're running, hiking or biking. They're available in women's sizes XS–XL, petite sizes and five colors.Promising review
: "Legit cold killer. I've worn these x-country skiing on -20-degree days as a base layer and always have the pleasure of sweating. They've been perfect on their own for runs or ice skating on more typically cold (15-degree) days.
I get coldest sitting still, however, and often wear these as a base layer while writing, and they save the work day!" — Kathryn
A rechargeable magnetic phone charger and hand warmer set
The two pieces magnetize together to warm your hands or separate so you can put one in each pocket, and you can also use those same two pieces to charge two phones at once. It has four warmth settings, so you can pick one that's perfect for the conditions, too.
Check out a TikTok of the hand warmer/phone charger
in action.
I have been using these for two winters now, and once it hits November, I simply never leave the house without them. They heat up instantly, and unlike bulkier hand warmers, slide easily and subtly into any of my jacket pockets.
They fit neatly in the palm of my hand, and the warmth radiates and genuinely makes a difference in regulating my entire body (I am a big, BIG baby about the cold).
The heat settings are super easy to change, they recharge efficiently within an hour, and I always feel like a handy little wizard when I can pull them out in a pinch if a friend's phone is dying and they need some extra charge to keep it alive. I cannot recommend this enough!
A pack of 20 HotHands hand warmers
You can shake one of them on your way out the door to slowly activate heat that will last for a few hours when you keep them tucked in a pocket or glove. These are also available in body warmers
and toe warmers
on the Hot Hands Amazon storefront!
Promising review:
"I keep a continual supply of these in my vehicle for several reasons. I drop these in my pockets to warm my hands and body at hockey games, but honestly, any time I spend a great deal of time outside in the winter, I have them just in case. Once they heat up, you can put them in gloves, pockets, or anywhere you need to keep warm (I’ve put them in my knit hat before).
Depending on the temps and where you place them, two to four hours of warmth can last." — Miss Hollis
An Orolay jacket with a fleece-lined hood, duck-down and unparalleled snug warmth
It's available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and 13 colors. If you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe
, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
This is the warmest, most functional coat I've ever owned. It's like being snuggled everywhere you go?? A gift that will just keep on giving and giving. Also the POCKETS ON THIS THING. I genuinely feel like a one-woman clown car pulling out all the things I've snuck in there
. I don't use a purse in the winter, everything just very snugly and securely fits in one of the zippered pockets (and the side pockets are SO warm for your hands). Promising review:
"I ordered this for my Scotland winter trip after seeing it on TikTok and I have to say it lived up to the hype.
It kept me toasty warm and dry. Plus, I LOVED all of the pockets...so many pockets!! I was able to carry my phone, a charging brick, hat, gloves, cell phone and credit cards/money with room to spare.
It's also really easy to adjust the fit with the side zippers and snaps on the front. One of the best buys I've ever made on Amazon!!" — Staci B
A heated jacket with a battery pack that gives 10 hours of warmth
It has three heat settings to keep you cozy without all the bulk of layers. Bonus: It's machine washable and comes with a detachable hood. It's available in three colors, in women's sizes S–XXL and in men's sizes S–3XL. Check out a TikTok of the heated jacket
in action. Promising review:
"I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love. It gets so warm and is absolutely perfect.
It’s very very well made and luxurious feeling. 10/10." — Ezra Adair
A pair of delightfully warm touchscreen-friendly gloves
Not only do these gloves come in a bunch of cute colors, but they have grippers on the fingers so you can hold your devices and text without taking them off. They're available in sizes XS–XXL.
Promising review:
"I love these gloves. These fit well, they are soft, and warm. The pads on the palm and fingers give them a sure grip and the nodules on the thumb and two fingers allow me to use my iPhone without taking them off.
These are the best gloves I've ever had." — Amazon Customer
A foot warmer and massager
Promising review:
"I am a perpetually cold person, so it doesn’t help that I sit at a desk all day at work. My feet end up frozen within a few hours of sitting, and now I can be comfortable and cozy at work and my feet are never cold anymore. So happy with this purchase! The massagers are an added bonus for me." — Amazon Customer
A delightfully ginormous super soft oversize scarf
It's designed to feel just like cashmere, so you can basically be a warm, sentient cloud wherever you roam. It's available in 10 colors.
Promising review
: "Would 100% buy again. The SOFTEST material ever. And it is oversized to perfection. Looks just like the picture which I was skeptical lol. I love it. I need another color." — Heather
A pair of adorably ginormous, warm fleece earmuffs
It's available in five colors.
Promising review:
"These earmuffs feel like a bunny does, lol. I love them so much, they are so soft. We had our first really cold day of the season today and I was able to finally use these. Worked wonders. Kept my ears and my cheeks warm as they are an oversized earmuff. I am buying another one in a different color!" — Kailey
An insulated weatherproof and soundproof strip
It easily sticks to the outer rims of your door to keep heat from escaping out of your room, so you'll stay cozy all night long. (It also works great as a sound dampener!) It's available in four colors.Promising review:
"JUST WHAT I NEEDED! This weatherstrip worked great for me. It came in two attached strips with an adhesive backing. The strips can be separated as needed. It was easy to peel the backing and install the strips. I installed both strips on the door casing where the door meets it when closed. It immediately stopped the draft that was coming in around the door.
" — RH in TN
A pair of chic wireless headband headphones
They'll help keep your ears toasty warm when you're listening to music during outdoor workouts or listening to white noise in particularly chilly bedrooms. They'reavailable in nine colors.
Promising review
: "This is a great product for running outdoors or hiking! In some circumstances, ears can get cold very quickly and cause ear pain or ringing outdoors. The cloth lining here has been very helpful in reducing these side-effects.
The band is also more comfortable than earbuds for casual listening in my opinion. Sound leaks through at loud volumes so it is best used in a casual setting or outdoors. The band is very easy to clean in the washing machine." — LL
An electric heated mattress pad
It comes with timed auto-shutoffs and 10 heat settings, with dual controls for the queen and king sizes so two people can each set the temperature just to their liking. It's available in sizes twin–California king.
Promising review
: "We live in Wisconsin where it gets very cold at night. We like to crack the bedroom windows open at night because we prefer a cold room to sleep in. But this makes getting in bed with freezing cold sheets brutal. Not anymore! This mattress pad is a game changer! Turning the mattress pad on before getting in bed makes all the difference in the world; no more freezing cold sheets.
The dual controls are great since I like my side warmer than my husband does his side. The mattress pad is soft and comfortable
; you cannot feel the wires at all. It has nice deep pockets that fit on our mattress and memory foam pad very nicely." — Linda Stranzl
A heated throw blanket with three different heat settings
Bonus: It's entirely machine washable! It's available in four sizes and five colors.
Promising review:
"I am always cold in the winter. This is a great item because it has snaps on it, which means you can wear it around your shoulders like a shawl and it is long enough to wrap your legs in, or sit on to keep your bottom warm! I love it!" — Diane W
A plush faux fur weighted blanket to keep you snuggly and warm
It's made with tempered glass beads to give you the kind of deep pressure that may help reduce anxiety and restless sleeping. It's available in two weights and two colors.Promising review
: "I'm about to order my third one for a loved one. These blankets are the real deal; my son and I both suffer from anxiety, and coming home to this bad boy after work and relaxing has never been easier or more restful.
I cannot recommend enough worth every penny, and the faux fur is glorious!" — Meagan B.
A compact one-setting personal heater
Whenever a room is just a little too chilly for your liking, you can whip out this gizmo and be the master of your own temperature fate once more. It's available in four colors.
Promising review:
"My office was FREEZING due to unfixable circumstances. This little heater is great. It does not have to gear up; it immediately starts putting out heat when turned on. The top and sides remain cool while the device is on. I sit directly in front of the heater, and I’m not too hot or too cool; it’s perfect.
I sit underneath an air vent, and this little thing cancels out the freezing air much to my liking. My office is small and enclosed, so the heat fills the entire space after a while (maybe 45–60 minutes). Good buy! I recommend it!" — BB.J
Or a lightweight and delightfully quiet portable oscillating space heater you can control with a remote
This is easy to move from room to room, heats up super fast and can easily distribute warmth through bedrooms, living rooms, offices and kitchens.
Promising review:
"I've had many small electrical heaters over the years, but by far, this is the best heater I've ever used. The display is clean and accurate, adjusting the temperature is simple, and it can heat up a room in minutes. Great product!!!" — Haleem Street
A heated car seat cushion that plugs right into the car's outlet
This has multiple heat settings plus a timer for how long you want it on. It heats up fast.
Promising review:
"I bought one about two years ago and it still works great. I recently bought a second one for the passenger seat. The best feature is that it has a control that you can adjust the heat level and how long it stays on. It has a 30, 60, 90 and constant on setting (which I use on long trips)."
— Mark Ehlrich
A pair of warm, comfy lined joggers
They're available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 18 colors.
Promising review
: "These are the most awesome and warm sweats ever. Love the fit, fabric, and style with zippered pockets. So nice to have a zippered pocket as I actually wear these to work on cold days. I work outside and love the comfort of this pant. Not to mention the great feel on the inside.
I have washed them several times and they come out perfect and do not shrink either. I loved them so much I bought two other pairs in different colors.
" — Kindle Customer
A pair of trendy, affordable winter boots
They're available in women's sizes 5-11 and five colors. Not only do these keep your feet absurdly warm, but they actually deliver on traction — these anti-slip soles have made me, a certifiable Clumsy Individual, feel a lot more steady on my feet walking in the snow and icy pavement.
I only got these a few years ago because it was a Black Friday sale, but now that I've worn them I would have paid full price and then some. They're ridiculously comfortable, keep my feet warm and dry, and I felt very secure walking in them on a day with fresh snow and the day after, when the sidewalks were icy
. There was no break-in period, either, which I appreciate because I tend to go on long walks. There are no half sizes and some reviewers suggested leaning toward your lower size if you're usually a half
— this was true for me! They run a smidge large.Promising review
: "I purchased these to wear while walking my dog 1+ miles daily, and wanted to feel safe walking in the snow and ice. The anti slip tread on these boots did not disappoint. They are sturdy and allow me to walk without any slipping.
My feet stay warm while walking through snow and ice sludge in the street." — lovetoshop
A pair of ridiculously comfy and warm pull-on cushioned boots
As an added bonus, there are no visible labels from the company on the shoe. They're available in women's sizes 5–12, including wide sizes and in 13 colors.Promising review:
"I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis which I love.
They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." — Kamryn
A towel warmer the entire family will welcome into your home
There's nothing quite like stepping into a warm robe, toasty PJs or a cozy warm blanket. With this machine, you can experience it all. It's available in multiple colors.
Promising review
: "This does an awesome job of keeping up to two bath sheet sized towels warm. Several time settings. This is awesome to get out of the shower and have. I won’t go back to not having heated towels — it’s amazing!" — Anne Bowman
A supremely soft, insulating hooded bathrobe
It's lightweight, ridiculously plush, has pockets (!!) and is designed to never shed. Truly, no notes. It's available in eight styles.
Promising review
: "Amazing, I absolutely loved it! Fits perfectly and the length is really good. The material is comfortable, warm and hasn't faded after washed. I also like the pattern of this robe. Now it is part of my daily wardrobe." — Ivy
A heated toilet seat with three heated settings
It's available in two shapes and two colors.
Promising review:
"We live in a very cold area where overnight temperatures are actually below-freezing in the wintertime. This thing takes the fear out of sitting on a cold toilet seat on a cold winter day. This seat is really warm, even on the lowest setting." — U.M.
A pair of oh-so-cozy "teddy" slippers that might be that holy grail pair you've been searching for
Not only are these mega soft and warm, but they don't overheat, hold up over time and machine-wash beautifully. They're available in women's sizes 5–12 and nine colors.
Promising review:
"I’ve been searching for a pair of slippers for a long time. Literally have bought and returned many. I bought a pair for my husband and he loved them so I decided to try them. So glad I did. Love the color, fit, comfort and warmth.
Also, machine washable. I’m going to buy another style. Highly recommend." — J
A cleverly designed mug warmer to put competing mug warmers to shame
This one only warms up when you trigger the sensor by setting your mug down on it, so you don't have to worry about the heat of the pad if you forget to unplug it and leave it unattended. It's available in five styles.
Promising reviews
: "I drink coffee pretty much all day especially during the fall and winter. It was a hassle to go back and forth to the kitchen at work to warm my coffee.
I saw this product and thought I’d try it and I absolutely LOVE it. It has a weight sensor so it turns on when you place your cup on the top plate and turns off when cup is lifted. I use it at work daily
. I also think you could place a candle in a glass container on the warmer and it would work as well. My coffee is never too hot. It’s perfect.
The only CON is that I wish it had a longer cord so I could move to a diff spot on my desk." — Kim bur lee
A lightweight quilted jacket that with thick, insulating fabric
It also has a slightly faded vintage look to it, making it the ultimate in warmth, comfiness and cuteness. It's available in women's sizes S–XXL and 18 colors. Check out a TikTok of the quilted jacket
in action. If you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe
, you can try this piece out before you buy it! Promising review
: "I have THREE of this jacket in different colors. I'm obsessed!!! Quality is gorgeous and the fit is true to zie. However, I size up one for a looser more oversized look which I LOVE! It works perfectly. Very warm and comfortable. Super soft and great quality — not too thin or thick.
Also looks expensive. Couldn't recommend more." — luluprime
An ice cream cozy to keep your fingers warm while eating ice cream
It's available in five prints.Promising review
: "Perfect size!! I saw others that went higher up on the pint, but I would of totally gotten ice cream on those. This is just the right size! The thickness of the material is great too, my hands don’t get cold :) Although Jenis would taste amazing any way, it’s even better to enjoy it in a coozie. Highly recommend! Quick shipping too." — Meghan Collins
Emboldened Adventures/Etsy
Or a cozy cup sleeve if you drink iced drinks all winter long
This will keep your hands nice and toasty. It's available in five colors.Promising review
: "I use this for my glass mason jar iced coffees! It works great at keeping my hands from freezing and prevents the jar from getting everything wet. It also still fits in my car cup holder with this on!" — Lacey Johnson
A rotating heated back and neck massager
It's available in three colors.
Promising review:
"Can I give this thing 10 stars?!? Since the pandemic hit, I've had to forgo my monthly massage. I've also had a ton more stress than normal. I carry my stress in my shoulders and neck, and I've found it difficult to sleep due to neck/shoulder pain.
I live alone and no amount of stretching or self-massage was working. Enter this massager — OH MY GOD! Amazing! I got it out of the box, plugged it in and put it to work. My neck cracked/popped multiple times from my muscles releasing. I feel SO much better
. Highly recommend!!" — CLester
A ridiculously cute microwaveable stuffed animal that doubles as a heating pad
These "Warmies" are each filled with all-natural grain and dried lavender, so you can microwave them to use them as heating pads or pop them in a sealed bag in the freezer for two to three hours to use them as a cold pack. They're also available as other animals
.Promising review
: "Heated it in microwave for only 30 seconds — at first touch, it felt cool, but then felt comfy warm, and stayed warm for long time. It was never scalding hot, just comfy warm that you can only feel by keeping around after a couple of minutes. Lavender scent is also very good. Looks cute like a cuddly puppy." — S. Garg
A set of four self-adhesive shower curtain clips to keep the hot steam of your shower close
They'll also help keep that unwelcome rush of cold air out.
Promising review:
"We live in a small apartment that is a converted attic space. As such we have slanted ceilings throughout different spaces. I was losing precious steamy warm air out this giant gap. I saw this product in a BuzzFeed article and it was exactly what I was looking for!
The adhesive is very strong but the curtain itself is easy to remove to open. I only used one and it was strong enough to keep the whole side of the wall blocked." — starvingcollegestudent
A comfy, oversized strawberry sweater with pockets
It's available in dozens of styles and kid sizes.
Promising review
: "Literally so perfect, very soft and comfortable, the colors are very vibrant and beautiful. If I start moving around my house doing chores it does get a little warm, but I run warm most of the time and keep my house super cold so it not an issue at all!! I can’t wait for the fall/winter to come because this will be a game changer!!" — Nicole Muse