There are a few things you can expect from the winter months: colder weather, less sunshine and possibly a case of more than just the winter blues. Often referred to as seasonal affective disorder or SAD for short, weather-induced depression can be debilitating for many, causing everything from feelings of extreme isolation to an inability to perform everyday tasks.

Fortunately, mental health-improving relief may be found in the form of SAD lamps. Hanne Hoffmann, an assistant professor of animal science at Michigan State University with a background in neurobiology, recently explained to HuffPost that our moods and physiology are quite impacted by the light we receive, and that natural sunlight exposure is often associated with “an increased sense of well-being, more energy and and an overall good mood.”

Clinically called light therapy, these UV-free lamps work by mimicking outside light, specifically bright white light (which is measured in luxes), to help manage symptoms of SAD. Hoffmann recommends sitting near a SAD lamp first thing in the morning for between 20 to no more than 90 minutes for five to seven days per week.

I got one for my father about two years ago (you can learn more about his exact model in the list below) and he personally attests to experiencing less anxiety, sadness and more motivation since he started using it. He lives in Oregon, where sunshine is an incredibly rare sight in fall and winter.

If you buy one, pay attention to its features.

“A high-quality light box will provide light at 10,000 lux when the light box is placed 12 inches or more from the eyes or face and will have a UV filter to avoid the risk of retinal damage,” Hoffmann previously said, adding that if a therapy lamp doesn’t provide 10,000 lux, longer exposure might be necessary to feel the effects.

You can learn more about about SAD lamps and Hoffmann’s light therapy guidance from our previous reporting, or, if you’re ready to feel the sunshine already (well, kind of), keep reading to see some options we chose.

