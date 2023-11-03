Stephen Colbert Thinks He Knows Donald Trump Jr.'s Cringey Courtroom Pickup Line

Stephen Colbert spotted an unusual move by Donald Trump Jr. as he testified in the New York fraud trial this week.
The son of the former president reportedly told her to “make me look sexy” and said both sides of his face were the good ones.
“It takes a lot of balls to hit on a sketch artist during your own trial,” Colbert said, then offered up how it might’ve gone: “Hey, what are you doing later? I’m free after 5... maybe 4 with good behavior.”
