Colbert’s World War III Graphic Gets A Last-Minute Update After Trump Tweet

Trump used the phrase in a mystifying tweet sent Tuesday night as Iran lobbed missiles at a base in Iraq housing both Iraqi and U.S. forces.

The move was in retaliation for the Trump-ordered assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike last week.

There were no casualties reported, but the escalation caused widespread fear of war between the two nations.

However, Trump’s “all is well” tweet caused Colbert and his team to do some last-minute tweaking to their World War III graphic:

TONIGHT: Trump reassured the world that everything was fine in the least comforting way possible: with a tweet. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/PDxymsLrgz — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 9, 2020