Colbert’s World War III Graphic Gets A Last-Minute Update After Trump Tweet

"Late Show" host is totally not reassured by the president's reassurance that "all is well."

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert doesn’t exactly seem reassured by President Donald Trump’s claim that “all is well.” 

Trump used the phrase in a mystifying tweet sent Tuesday night as Iran lobbed missiles at a base in Iraq housing both Iraqi and U.S. forces. 

The move was in retaliation for the Trump-ordered assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike last week.

There were no casualties reported, but the escalation caused widespread fear of war between the two nations. 

However, Trump’s “all is well” tweet caused Colbert and his team to do some last-minute tweaking to their World War III graphic: 

