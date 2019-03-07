Colbert Reveals Why ‘Paulie Numbnuts’ Manafort Won’t Get Out Of Prison Early

Stephen Colbert is among the many shocked by the light sentence given to Paul Manafort, former campaign manager to President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge T. S. Ellis III gave Manafort just 47 months ― a far cry from the 19 to 24 years called for in sentencing guidelines.

But the “Late Show” host said Manafort could still spend a considerable amount of time behind bars.

He’s facing another sentence next week from another judge.

“You know you’re in trouble when the only time you get out of jail is to go get sentenced to more jail,” Colbert cracked.

And as for the possibility of early release for good behavior, Colbert had a joke about that, too: