Stephen Colbert Spots Exact Moment Trump's Brain Shut Down Completely

"The Late Show" host mocked the ex-president for an awkward verbal stumble at a campaign event.
Ed Mazza
Stephen Colbert on Monday spotted a bizarre weekend event where Donald Trump struggled with some facts, details and even basic words.

“Trump’s brain didn’t seem to be working too good,” Colbert observed.

The “Late Show” host rolled footage of Trump stumbling verbally while trying to make a point about immigration:

“Adlithin? Adlithin?” Colbert repeated. “It’s a perfectly good word. Nothing to worry about there. We all know that word from the iconic action movie, ‘Adlithin Verbus Predaderp.’”

And that wasn’t even the weirdest moment from Trump’s rally.

Check it out in Colbert’s Monday night “Late Show” monologue:

