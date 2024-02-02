EntertainmentDonald TrumpJoe Biden Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert Shows How Trump's 'Hitler' Approach Has Already Backfired

The "Late Show" host spots the reason Joe Biden now has an edge in polls.
Stephen Colbert’s studio audience cheered when he shared a new Quinnipiac poll showing President Joe Biden opening up a six-point lead on Donald Trump.

The previous poll was too close to call, and Trump had led in some other recent surveys.

“I don’t know just how Joe did it,” Colbert said. “But political analysts think it may be his strategy of standing still while his opponent repeatedly quotes Hitler.”

Trump has come under fire for repeatedly claiming that immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of America, which is similar to rhetoric spread by the Nazi leader.

See more in Colbert’s Thursday night monologue:

