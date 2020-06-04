Stephen Colbert has given President Donald Trump’s attack on protesters a new nickname.

This week ― the 31st anniversary of the Chinese government’s crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in the Tiananmen Square massacre ― Trump had peaceful protesters forced out of Lafayette Square near the White House with teargas and flashbacks. Or, as Colbert called the operation in Washington: “Tiny Man Square.”

Colbert also called Trump “full of crap” for claiming the protesters were “violent people in many cases” and “a lot of bad people.”

Check out more of his monologue below: