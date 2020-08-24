Steve Bannon, DNC And Politics: Views From HuffPost Readers

Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds.
“Everyday people who contribute to the Trump re-election campaign and those contributing to this “wall” campaign are victims. Welcome to the club - we too are victims and we didn’t even vote for the man.”
— Cynthia Vigil
“Can’t feel too sorry for the victims in this case. But a crime is a crime.”
— Daniel Edwards
“What a nice change from the ‘lock her up’ convention that the Trump people held last election.”
— Amanda Anderson
“She’s not going to sway any Trump voters because they are already intimidated as hell by her, but her call to action for the rest of us to get out the vote, is what a lot of people need!”
— Tim McDermott
“VOTE, no matter what. If you can drive your ballot to the collection office, please do so. Every vote should be put into the hands of officials well before November 3rd.”
— Josephine Lawrence
“I’m planning on voting by mail but if it wasn’t for the pandemic I would want to go in person just to give the finger to these people who are “watching for fraud.”
— Sarah Stone
“Go to the voting booth and vote for your choice. Relax, put on your mask and vote/ protest, go out and do it! For your future! Now, relax and wait until November 3rd. Life is good if you let it be.”
— Jeff Jones
“The Constitution should be fixed. Checks and balances are ineffective.”
— David Torney