People Can't Believe This Bizarre Artsy Film Is Really An Ad For Subway

The sandwich chain Subway is typically in the business of feeding people, not freaking them out.

However, some Twitter users were unnerved by a high-concept artsy film short that is somehow really an ad for the fast-food giant.

Fast Company reports the ad aired in Brazil in 2016 but went viral on Twitter Thursday after Twitter user Ryan Simmons tweeted out the video.

got another capitalism greatest hit. i will give you one hundred thousand dollars if you can guess the brand by the end pic.twitter.com/bwfJJLabg4 — Ryan Simmons (@rysimmons) June 27, 2019

Simmons tried to explain confusing details about the ad to his followers.

FAQ:

Q: Is this real?

A: Real as you and me.

Q: Who made it?

A: A firm called Stink (!) out of their Brazil office with director Salsa (?)

Q: Is that a little boy peeing?

A: Yes.

Q: I got it right on the first guess.

A: That's not a question, and no you did not. — Ryan Simmons (@rysimmons) June 27, 2019

MORE FAQ:

Q: Is he peeping on his mom?

A: I don't think so, but anything's possible.

Q: Is the sandwich artist the girl he kissed?

A: See above.

Q: When he shaves his head after the heartbreak, is he becoming an incel?

A: Without a doubt, 100% yes. — Ryan Simmons (@rysimmons) June 27, 2019

Subway did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on the ad. However, the short did inspire strong and strange reactions from many Twitter users.

Some people wondered about its purpose.

It's such a confusing ad. Was shook when Subway popped up at the end. I was thinking like a healthcare company or something like that. — Fun Guy (@maxdijion) June 27, 2019

I am so angry! His whole life culminated to be standing in a smelly Subway? He traveled the world as a privileged man-boy to only end up in a freaking smelly Subway. Is this a suicide prevention ad?? Is there a hotline number?? — janeÞ🇮🇸 #ProLifePens (@nopittie) June 27, 2019

Some had questions.

Why is there bullying, sexual mischief and peeping(family??) in a Subway ad — Jon Strong (@jondstrong) June 27, 2019

Like, is the sandwich artist the girl he kissed in the lake? Or was all the angst and Britney head-shaving just leading him to his one true sandwich, the pinnacle of his adolescence? — caro (@carowek) June 27, 2019

Others saw opportunity.

need a debate question tonight about the subway ad — elizabeth bruenig (@ebruenig) June 27, 2019

@SUBWAY you making anymore ads sometime soon? Got a great sci-fi horror, that really screams veggie delight on hearty Italian — Will Watson (@Will_Watson343) June 27, 2019

Some people speculated about the origin of the ad.

I feel like the agency made the ad for someone else but they balked at the price so they just cut their losses and sold it to subway for a foot long — Tizzy McDizzy (@DerbyDayNYC) June 27, 2019

Others lost their appetite.

I was literally eating a Subway sandwich when I watched it and now I never wanna go there again so they should fire their ad consultants or whatever — Aidan Lardner (@ajlardner95) June 27, 2019

And at least one person thought Subway was taking a needless risk with the ad, concerning the scandal that erupted in 2015 when former spokesman Jared Fogle was sentenced to 15 and a half years in federal prison for child pornography and sex charges.

Don’t you think you should not use children in your ads till at least Jared is outta prison? — Tuvy Ryebaert (@kingtuvy) June 27, 2019