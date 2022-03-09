Sunny Hostin Asks Stephanie Grisham Why It Took 2 Impeachments To Know Trump Was Bad

Advertisement

This time, Grisham had to deal with skepticism from Hostin about why she didn’t quit the Trump administration earlier if she felt it was doing bad things.

Grisham told Hostin that if she had quit, “it would have made a statement.”

“That would have been a news headline for a week, and then I would have been replaced with someone crazier, which, arguably, I was,” she added, apparently taking a shot at her successor, Kayleigh McEnany.

Hostin cut in: “But you must have known at some point, sorry to interrogate you, that you screwed up.”

“You can interrogate me all you want. I did screw up,” Grisham replied.

Later in the segment, Hostin added, “I guess I don’t understand how it takes two impeachments for someone to say, ‘Man, maybe I’m on the wrong team here.’”

Trump was impeached for a second time just a week before his term ended.

Grisham defended her decision to stay by pointing out that she was a single mom who needed a job, but admitted: “I messed up; I am sorry; I will say that until the end of time.”

She also said that while she would never vote for Trump again, she would probably “write in a Republican because my gramps was a Republican; I’m a Republican through and through.”

You can watch the complete segment below.