“Sweet Magnolias” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The third season of the romantic drama premiered on July 20. Based on the series of novels by the same name, “Sweet Magnolias” follows three best friends in South Carolina as they navigate relationships, work and other challenges together. Currently, TV and film writers and actors ― including those who worked on the show ― are on strike over fair pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

In second place is “Quarterback,” a new sports docuseries that dropped on July 12. Like “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing,” the show offers viewers insight into the lives and challenges of professional athletes ― this time, NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

"Sweet Magnolias" on Netflix stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

Another buzzy new show is “Survival of the Thickest,” Michelle Buteau’s new romantic comedy based on her collection of personal essays. Released on July 13, the series follows a stylist navigating her career and romantic life after a breakup.

Two food competition shows are also trending on the streaming service. “Five Star Chef” pits seven professional chefs against each other as they vie for the head chef job at London’s historic Palm Court restaurant at the luxury Langham Hotel. Meanwhile, “Is It Cake, Too?” was inspired by the popular 2020 meme in which people cut into things that appear to be everyday objects, only to reveal that they’re actually cakes.

