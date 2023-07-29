“This desk is so reasonably priced for the great quality. It’s simple, I love that it has two drawers, they aren’t huge but the perfect size for a college student. I love the white color with the gold handles. And also-SO easy to put together! Took my boyfriend and I a half an hour at most!” — amazing

“I bought this desk almost a year ago and am very happy with the purchase. My living situation is likely temporary, so I was looking for a desk that was cheaper but would be easy to set up, looks nice, and is the best quality I could get. This desk checked all of those boxes - set up was essentially just attaching the legs to the desk, it looks great in my room, it’s solidly built, and is spacious for my monitor and laptop. The one note is that it’s prone to scratches and discoloration as other reviews say. I have been able to preserve mine by using coasters for drinks and keeping wipes in my desk for spills. The drawers are also fairly narrow, but everything I wanted to put in there has fit. If you’re okay with dealing with those aspects, this is a great desk!” — Jenna

“I LOVE THIS DESK. Amazing quality for an online purchase, easiest assembly ever. Sturdy, good materials, BEAUTIFUL design. People are surprised when I tell them it’s from target. Can’t recommend enough!!! Not to mention this is a very fair price. I can usually always find at least one “con” to every “pro” but I truly can’t for this desk.” — Kate

“I love this desk! I use it for work and can fit a laptop, monitor, lamp, keyboard, and mouse. I don’t think I could fit a second monitor. I needed this desk for a small space and it fit perfectly. The color and design is so cute too!! I was worried about issues assembling after reading the review but my boyfriend assembled this no problem in under half an hour.” — AlyssaN