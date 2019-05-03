Marion County Jail Police in Marion County, Florida, said Brandon Hayley (left), Lucian Evans (center) and Mary Elizabeth Durham (right) collaborated with a fourth suspect to forcibly tattoo a misspelled racial slur on a man’s neck.

Police in Ocala, Florida, have arrested the third of four suspects wanted for forcibly tattooing a misspelled racial slur on another man’s neck.

Brandon Hayley, 28, was arrested Monday on warrants for aggravated battery and armed robbery stemming from a Jan. 24 incident involving a 41-year-old male victim. He also faces two counts of battery that involve incidents that occurred after the tattoo.

The victim, identified as Michael Hart, told investigators that Hayley; Lucian “Luke” Evans, 40; Brett “Wolf” Singleton, 45; and Mary “Beth” Durham, 35, showed up at a home where he was staying.

They allegedly told Hart they were going to cover a gang tattoo on his neck with another one, according to Ocala.com.

Evans and Hayley held him down while Singleton began tattooing the neck.

The man tried to fight off the forced inking until Hayley knocked him unconscious. He woke to find Durham tattooing his neck, while saying, “I’ve never done this before.”

The new tattoo read “Fuck you, Niger,” making it both morally and grammatically reprehensible.

In addition, the old tattoo was still visible under the new one.

But the new tattoo wasn’t meant to be racist, Evans told police when he and Durham were arrested last month.

Evans claimed he and his accomplices were trying to discipline Hart for violating gang rules, according to the Miami Herald.

Hart told police that when he woke up, his phone was missing and “his pants were twisted and his ‘butt’ hurt.”

According to an arrest report obtained by the paper:

(Hart) stated he was wearing blue jeans and felt something wet in his pants. (Hart) stated when he looked at his pants, he saw what he believed to be blood. Michael stated he felt like he’d been sodomized, but could not provide any more details.

Hayley, Evans and Durham remain in the Marion County Jail while Singleton remains at large, according to Ocala.com.