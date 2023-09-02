Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Film Breaks Presale Record At AMC Theatres

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” film, which will be released in theaters on Oct. 13, broke the record for presale revenue at AMC Theatres just hours after presales were announced.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift said in a tweet on Thursday morning as she announced the film and the opening of presales.

Within just three hours, the film sold $26 million worth of tickets, breaking AMC Theatres’ record for single-day advance ticket sales revenue, AMC Theatres said on Friday in a press release.

The previous record was held by “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which earned revenue of $16.9 million through single-day advance ticket sales before its release in 2021, CNN reported.

AMC Theatres did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for additional comment on the record-breaking sales.

AMC is serving as the film distributor for the “Eras Tour” concert film, which it says “marks the inaugural step of a new line of business for AMC Entertainment,” since films are usually distributed to theaters by studios.

With the “Eras Tour” concert film in high demand, AMC Theatres said it will have at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays through Sundays in all locations throughout the U.S. The film will also be shown at other theaters, such as Regal and Cinemax.

Swift’s upcoming movie has broken other records as well. According to Variety, the “Eras Tour” film also broke the ticketing service Fandango’s record for the biggest first-day ticket sales of 2023, ranking among major blockbusters including “Avengers: Endgame,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“Taylor Swift is giving moviegoing fans and the entire industry the ultimate gift by bringing ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ concert film to the big screen,” said Jerramy Hainline, the senior vice president at Fandango Ticketing, according to Variety.

Hainline continued: “Not only is Taylor Swift’s concert film the best first-day ticket seller of the year on Fandango, but the concert film is performing like the superhero she is and ranking among the best first-day ticket sellers of all time from franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics and more.”

The “Eras Tour” film captures the entirety of Swift’s world tour for those who couldn’t attend in person or who want to see it again on screen. Tickets for the movie cost $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for kids — a nod to Swift’s “1989” album, which is set for re-release in October, and Swift’s lucky number “13,” Reuters reported.