Style & BeautyFashionTaylor Swift red carpet

33 Photos Of Taylor Swift's Most Eye-Catching Looks Of 2023

The pop icon's outfits ran the gamut from on-stage sparkles to red carpet glam to neutral-heavy streetwear.
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift dominated headlines in 2023.

Between her record-setting “Eras” tour and concert movie, release of two re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” albums, high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce and nights out with famous friends in New York City, the pop icon was everywhere this year. She was even named Time’s 2023 “Person of the Year.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight this year, Swift has also sported a number of striking outfits. From sparkles on stage to glamorous gowns on the red carpet to casual neutrals on the streets of New York, her sartorial choices run the gamut. Below, we’ve rounded up 33 of her most eye-catching looks of 2023.

1
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Swift at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.
2
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Swift at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 27.
3
Octavio Jones/TAS23 via Getty Images
Swift onstage during The Eras Tour in Tampa on April 13.
4
Bob Levey/TAS23 via Getty Images
Swift onstage during The Eras Tour in Houston on April 21.
5
Bob Levey/TAS23 via Getty Images
Swift onstage during the The Eras Tour in Houston on April 21.
6
Gotham via Getty Images
Swift in New York City on May 24.
7
Natasha Moustache/TAS23 via Getty Images
Swift onstage during The Eras Tour in Chicago on June 2.
8
Gotham via Getty Images
Swift in New York City on June 26.
9
Gotham via Getty Images
Swift at Electric Lady Studios in New York City on June 27.
10
Gotham via Getty Images
Swift at Electric Lady Studios in New York City on June 29.
11
Taylor Hill/TAS23 via Getty Images
Swift onstage during The Eras Tour in Cincinnati on June 30.
12
Taylor Hill/TAS23 via Getty Images
Swift onstage during The Eras Tour in Cincinnati on June 30.
13
Jeff Kravitz/TAS23 via Getty Images
Swift onstage during The Eras Tour in Santa Clara, California, on July 28.
14
Robert Kamau via Getty Images
Swift at Electric Lady Studios in New York City on Sept. 5.
15
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Swift poses at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 12.
16
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Swift appears backstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 12.
17
Robert Kamau via Getty Images
Swift in New York City on Sept. 19.
18
Gotham via Getty Images
Swift in Tribeca in New York City on Sept. 21.
19
Gotham via Getty Images
Swift in New York City with Blake Lively and Robyn Lively on Sept. 30.
20
Robert Kamau via Getty Images
Swift in New York City on Oct. 1.
21
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
Swift in Greenwich Village in New York City on Oct. 3.
22
John Shearer via Getty Images
Swift at the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" world premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.
23
Gotham via Getty Images
Swift and Travis Kelce at the Waverly Inn in New York City on Oct. 15.
24
MEGA via Getty Images
Swift in New York City on Oct. 26.
25
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
Swift in New York City on Oct. 27.
26
Gotham via Getty Images
Swift in New York City on Nov. 3.
27
Gotham via Getty Images
Swift in New York City with Brittany Mahomes, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner on Nov. 4.
28
Gotham via Getty Images
Swift with Gracie Abrams in New York City on Nov. 13.
29
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
Swift at the London premiere of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" on Nov. 30.
30
James Devaney via Getty Images
Swift in New York City on Dec. 5.
31
MEGA via Getty Images
Swift at the "Poor Things" premiere in New York City on Dec. 6.
32
Gotham via Getty Images
Swift with Miles Teller in New York City on Dec. 12.
33
Gotham via Getty Images
Swift outside her 34th birthday party in New York City on Dec. 13.
Support HuffPost

Before You Go

An Elizavecca hair treatment formulated to deeply repair and hydrate your hair thanks to restorative ingredients like collagen and ceramide 3. You just apply it after shampooing, wait as little as five minutes, then rinse it out for hair that looks *and* feels silky soft. Some reviewers say it's even BETTER than Olaplex, which is over three times the price!

36 Incredible Products I Think About Even More Than Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce (And I Think About Them A *Lot*)

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides

MORE IN LIFE