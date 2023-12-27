33 Photos Of Taylor Swift's Most Eye-Catching Looks Of 2023

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift dominated headlines in 2023.
Between her record-setting “Eras” tour and concert movie, release of two re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” albums, high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce and nights out with famous friends in New York City, the pop icon was everywhere this year. She was even named Time’s 2023 “Person of the Year.”
Throughout her time in the spotlight this year, Swift has also sported a number of striking outfits. From sparkles on stage to glamorous gowns on the red carpet to casual neutrals on the streets of New York, her sartorial choices run the gamut. Below, we’ve rounded up 33 of her most eye-catching looks of 2023.
1
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
2
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
3
Octavio Jones/TAS23 via Getty Images
Advertisement
4
Bob Levey/TAS23 via Getty Images
5
Bob Levey/TAS23 via Getty Images
6
Gotham via Getty Images
Advertisement
7
Natasha Moustache/TAS23 via Getty Images
8
Gotham via Getty Images
9
Gotham via Getty Images
Advertisement
10
Gotham via Getty Images
11
Taylor Hill/TAS23 via Getty Images
12
Taylor Hill/TAS23 via Getty Images
Advertisement
13
Jeff Kravitz/TAS23 via Getty Images
14
Robert Kamau via Getty Images
15
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Advertisement
16
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
17
Robert Kamau via Getty Images
18
Gotham via Getty Images
Advertisement
19
Gotham via Getty Images
20
Robert Kamau via Getty Images
21
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
Advertisement
22
John Shearer via Getty Images
23
Gotham via Getty Images
24
MEGA via Getty Images
Advertisement
25
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
26
Gotham via Getty Images
27
Gotham via Getty Images
Advertisement
28
Gotham via Getty Images
29
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
30
James Devaney via Getty Images
Advertisement
31
MEGA via Getty Images
32
Gotham via Getty Images
33
Gotham via Getty Images
Advertisement