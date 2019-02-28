Man Accused Of Dipping Testicles In Salsa As Revenge For Low Tip

Blount County Jail Howard Matthew Webb was arrested for alleged "adulteration" of salsa with his personal equipment.

A Tennessee man is facing charges for a crime that’s really nuts: dipping his testicles into some salsa being delivered to a customer in Maryville.

Howard Matthew Webb was arrested by Maryville police on Feb. 22 for the alleged Jan. 12 incident.

Investigators said that Webb, 31, was a passenger in the vehicle, which was delivering food for Dinner Delivered, and that he allegedly put his testicles into a cup of salsa, according to WBIR TV.

A video posted to social media reportedly showed Webb reaching for the salsa cup while the driver of the vehicle said, “This is what you get when you give an 89-cents tip for an almost 30-minute drive.” Webb can be heard saying, ‘Oh, oh, it feels good,’” according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Webb was charged with “adulteration of food, liquids, or pharmaceuticals,” the Blount County Daily Times reported. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

For now, Webb remains behind bars in lieu of a $45,000 bond and is due in court on March 12.