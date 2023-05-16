Texas 12-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of Sonic Employee

A 12-year-old boy in Texas has been charged with murder after police say he fatally shot a fast food employee with an AR-15 rifle.

The shooting happened Saturday night in north central Texas after Matthew Davis, a 32-year-old employee at a Sonic drive-in, confronted 20-year-old Angel Gomez of Fort Worth for allegedly urinating in the back parking lot, KDFW reported.

Advertisement

“The argument soon became physical,” the Keene Police Department said in a statement. “During the altercation, a juvenile also of Ft. Worth and a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle, retrieved a firearm and fired multiple shots, striking the victim.”

The 12-year-old boy, who police did not name because he is a minor, shot Davis six times, police said. Gomez and the child then fled.

Davis was found by police in the Sonic parking lot around 9:40 p.m. and was flown to a hospital, where he later died.

Gomez eventually returned to the Sonic, where he was arrested and charged with murder. The 12-year-old was found several miles away and also charged with murder. Police said they took several firearms from the pair.

Advertisement

Davis leaves behind a 10-year-old son. A GoFundMe has been set up for his mother to cover funeral expenses.