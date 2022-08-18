Texas School District Pulls Bible From Library Amid Book Ban Debate

One Keller ISD parent, Laney Hawes, wrote in a Twitter thread this week that the new development was a “violation of our childrens constitutional rights.”

“These books went through the official district-established challenge committee process. But because they all passed the committee process, our extremist Christian nationalist school board decided the process was ‘rigged,’” Hawes wrote. “Sound familiar?”

“I served on the committee for The Diary of Anne Frank Graphic Novel. The person who challenged the book didn’t even show up to defend their position. But now the book is pulled,” Hawes added.

Amid Republican-led efforts to ban books from school libraries across the country, a report earlier this year by literary and free expression group PEN America found that more than 1,000 books had been banned over the past year in U.S. schools, with a significant number of those books related to race and the LGBTQ community.