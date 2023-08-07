Charity Lawson is almost at the end of her journey on “ The Bachelorette ,” and it seems like her final decision could be a toss-up.

Lawson is down to her final three suitors, who have all said they’re falling in love with her. In a teaser for the episode, Lawson says she’s falling for the men, too. But she has to choose only one. Will it be Xavier, Joey or Dotun — or could it be a mystery guest on Monday’s episode — who takes her heart in Fiji?