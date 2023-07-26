The Best And Worst Frozen Waffles, According To Nutritionists

Todd Maughan via Getty Images

Hectic mornings probably mean you sometimes skip breakfast. About a quarter of Americans regularly do without their morning meal. When they do, they miss out on much-needed nutrients, like fiber, protein, calcium, and other vitamins and minerals.

That’s why finding a way to make a quick and easy breakfast is crucial. One solid option is frozen waffles, which you can pop into a toaster or toaster oven and eat in just a couple of minutes.

“As a dietitian, I love hearing someone say they prioritize breakfast regardless of what they’re eating,” said Cara Harbstreet, a registered dietitian. “Frozen waffles can be a quick, convenient option. We need to be more open-minded toward packaged or processed foods as a means of nutrition and energy, without automatically assuming they’re an inferior or unhealthy choice.”

Many frozen waffles contain whole grains and added protein, according to Natalie Rizzo, a registered dietitian and author of ”Planted Performance.” “Ideally, a well-balanced breakfast contains carbs for energy and protein, and healthy fats to keep you full.”

Topping your waffles with nuts and seeds, nut butter, or yogurt can increase the protein, Rizzo said. “Waffles covered in butter and syrup make them high in calories and saturated fat, which isn’t a great way to start your morning.”

But some frozen waffles are healthier than others.

The Best And Worst Frozen Waffles

Dietitians reviewed the frozen waffles based solely on nutrition. They recognize that everyone has different access to foods at their local supermarkets, and varying food budgets and nutritional goals, and their thoughts aren’t meant to negate those facts.

Nutrition-wise, Harbstreet said minor differences usually aren’t worth fretting over.

“An additional 1 gram of added sugar or slightly less iron can get you lost in the minutiae,” she explained. “Keep your sights on the big picture and know that choosing a frozen waffle on your way out the door won’t be your only opportunity to access important nutrients or energy today.”

Below, frozen waffles are ranked from worst to best by the nutritionists we spoke to:

What’s The Healthiest Way To Eat A Frozen Waffle?

Drizzling your frozen waffle with syrup and slathering it with butter can increase your sugar and saturated fat intake. Eslinger said it’s best to pair waffles with a healthy source of protein, fat, and fiber — like a side of eggs and avocado, Greek yogurt, or nut butter with some berries.

“This will help regulate your blood sugar levels and prevent an intense rise and fall in your blood sugar that can lead to an energy crash and continued cravings for more carbs and sugar throughout the rest of the day,” she said.

It also helps you feel satisfied and full, which will keep you going until lunchtime, Harbstreet said.

