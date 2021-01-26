'The Office' Star Reveals One Moment That Was Cut For Being Too Dark

“At one point, the writers pitch the story that Michael ran over Meredith in the parking lot and backed over her as to finish the job,” Daniels said. “Which is a horrible, horrible story. I had to put a stop to that.”

Michael was never the best driver, but he wasn’t out to hit Meredith with criminal intent either. His regular absent-mindedness was all he needed for that, and in Season 4, the “Office” boss does accidentally clip Meredith in the parking lot.

It was a scene in which Flannery did all her own stunts, and you can hear about it in the “Late Night” video above.