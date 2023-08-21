“The Pope’s Exorcist” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The supernatural horror film is based on the memoirs of the controversial Catholic priest and exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth and stars Russell Crowe as the title figure. “The Pope’s Exorcist” was released by Sony Pictures in April and joined Netflix on Aug. 16.

In second place is “The Monkey King,” a new computer-animated comedy based on the classic Ming dynasty work, “Journey to the West.” Released on Netflix on Aug. 18, the movie features the voices of Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Stephanie Hsu, Jo Koy and B.D. Wong.

Sony Pictures "The Pope's Exorcist" on Netflix.

Currently, TV and film writers and actors ― including those who worked on the aforementioned movies ― are on strike over pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

Other trending movies of the moment are two new additions to the “Untold” series of sports documentaries. One focuses on Johnny Manziel, while the is about the BALCO lab steroid scandal.

