“The Witcher” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The hit fantasy drama series returned for a third season on June 29 with the release of the first five episodes. The remaining three will drop on July 27 and continue the story of conflict and romance in a medieval-inspired world where monsters and magic are very real.

Next in the ranking is the new season of the baking competition series “Is It Cake, Too?” ― which debuted on June 30. As the title suggests, the show was inspired by the popular 2020 meme in which people cut into things that appear to be everyday objects, only to reveal that they’re actually cakes.

Another notable title on the list is “Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators.” Over the course of five episodes, this new docuseries explores the stunning rise and fall of the hit ’90s show “American Gladiator.”

As for older shows from other networks, the USA legal drama “Suits” remains in the ranking for the third week in a row since joining the platform on June 17. The popular series lasted nine seasons and was a breakout project for Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

