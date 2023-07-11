Ticketmaster Puts Taylor Swift Ticket Sales On Hold In France

Taylor Swift performs on stage on July 8 in Kansas City, Missouri. Fernando Leon/TAS23 via Getty Images

Ticketmaster has paused the sale of tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in France.

“The Taylor Swift sale | The 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Eras Tour for Paris La Défense Arena has been put on hold,” Ticketmaster France tweeted Tuesday, according to a Google translation. “We will keep you posted with a new on-sale time as soon as possible. All codes not already used will remain valid.”

Swift is set to perform May 9-12 in Paris at La Défense Arena, and June 2-3 in Lyon, France. Fans tweeted about having trouble logging into Ticketmaster once they made it to the front of the queue. More than 700,000 people were in the online queue to buy tickets, according to NBC News.

In a tweet, Ticketmaster said fans “will be notified directly of the new on-sale date and time.”

This isn’t the first time Ticketmaster has had trouble handling a formidable volume of Swifties. In November, Ticketmaster crashed when fans tried to buy tickets to the U.S. leg of her tour.

“There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets, and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward,” Swift wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them multiple times if they could handle this kind of demand, and we were assured they could.”

The failure led to a Senate hearing to discuss whether Ticketmaster is a monopoly, and a wave of policymakers scrutinizing the company and the ticketing industry.