Tiger Woods Announces His Nike Partnership Has Ended

Tiger Woods announced Monday that he has parted ways with Nike after a 27-year partnership.
“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever.”
Woods went pro in golf in 1996, when he was 20 years old, and immediately signed a deal with Nike for $60 million. In 2000, he signed on for another five years for $105 million. A 2004 Forbes article notes that Woods would often wear Nike in appearances for his other endorsement deals, including when he was representing American Express, General Motors and others.
In Woods’ social media announcement, he thanked Phil Knight, the former CEO of Nike, and other Nike employees.
“People will ask if there is another chapter,” Woods wrote. “Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”
Woods did not indicate why the partnership is ending. In a statement to HuffPost, Nike said the company wishes Woods “the best in the future.”
“For over 27 years, we have had the honor to partner with Tiger Woods, one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen,” the statement reads. “We have witnessed along with the rest of the world, how Tiger not only redefined the sport of golf, but broke barriers for all of sport. We watched him set records, challenge conventional thinking and inspire generations of people around the globe. We are grateful to have been a part of it. We wish him the best in the future.”