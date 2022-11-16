Timothée Chalamet Gushes Over Loving 'Dune' Costar Zendaya Like His ‘Sister’

Timothée Chalamet has endless praises for fellow “Dune” costar, Zendaya.

In an interview with Variety, the 26-year-old revealed that Zendaya’s role as Chani in the upcoming sequel would include more screen time than the first film. In 2021’s “Dune,” many fans were bummed to discover Zendaya emerged on screen for only a mere seven minutes, appearing primarily in dream sequences.

“She hasn’t wrapped yet, and it’s amazing,” Chalamet told the outlet. “She’s bringing exactly what she brought to the first one — which was incredible — but in greater abundance.”

The “Bones and All” actor went on to gush over how the “Euphoria” star, 26, “has really become a sister” to him.

“I’m so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend,” he said.

Chalamet also shared that it’s been “amazing” for the pals to pow-wow with each other over their recent experiences working with Italian film director Luca Guadagnino.

Zendaya recently worked on “Challengers,” a romantic comedy by Guadagnino, who also directed Chamalet’s romantic cannibalism movie “Bones and All” and 2017’s “Call Me by Your Name.”

Speaking on working with Chalamet on “Dune,” the Emmy winner previously mentioned to People, “I’m just so grateful that this experience has been with this guy because he’s massively talented but also such a good person. We’ve been able to have fun and become great friends.”

Chalamet added of his costar: “She was like a breath of fresh air. She had a great energy.”

In a conversation with The Los Angeles Times last October, “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve explained that the first movie focuses on only about half of the novel it’s based on by author Frank Herbert.

He added that Zendaya would appear more in the sequel as her character takes a bigger lead.

“There are some characters that are less developed that I’m keeping for the second film — that’s the way I found the equilibrium,” he said. “We tried in this movie to stay as close as possible to Paul’s experience. Then, in the second one, I will have time to develop some characters that were left aside a little bit. That’s the theory. I hope it will work.”