Beyoncé's Mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Files For Divorce From Husband Of 8 Years

Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson are ending their marriage after eight years.

Beyoncé’s mother filed for divorce from the “Poltergeist” actor on Wednesday, according to Los Angeles court documents obtained by several news outlets.

The fashion designer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason, and listed Tuesday as their date of separation. The two married in April 2015.

Advertisement

She asked the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to her or Lawson. She also asked for her name to be restored to Celestine Knowles.

She took that surname when she married Mathew Knowles, who is father to their two daughters, superstar singers Beyoncé and Solange Knowles. They split in 2009 after more than three decades together, finalizing their divorce in 2011.

Knowles’ last Instagram post featuring Lawson was in March, when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party together.

Advertisement

“Never been one to waste some good light!!! so we had to sneak a picture at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last night with my boo,” she wrote at the time.