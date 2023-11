A Radio Flyer racing car and ramp

This product is designed for kids ages 3–5."Highly recommend for an active, thrill-seeking toddler!! My daughter has used this daily since she was 16-months-old. At first she just wanted to walk up and down the ramp while holding my hand and push the car down (without riding it), or she would ride it with me on it too (I'm 120 lbs and she's around 25 lbs and we never had an issue).Granted, I'm always right there beside her JUST in case, but she's become a 'me do it myself' kind of girl, so she insists on doing it all by herself now. I think we'll get years of use with this toy and I'd buy it again in a heartbeat!" — Amazon customer