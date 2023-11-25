Popular items from this list:
- Silly Poopy’s Hide and Seek, which is pretty much exactly what you’d think: a rainbow-colored light-up poop-shaped toy littles can take turns hiding throughout the house
- A LeapFrog 100 Words Book that’ll interact with your eager-to-learn little one and teach them all kinds of useful words in both English and Spanish
- A pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers so your kiddo can grab a lil’ treat whenever the mood strikes without making a crumbly mess
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek
What Do You Meme?
is a small business that sells card games/toys, plushies, and pool floats.Promising review:
"This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it (8, 6, and 3 years).
They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." — Adele
A LeapFrog 100 Words Book
Promising review:
"My 1-year-old loves to touch the different animals and hear the book say their name and animal sound. He’s got a good vocabulary, but we’re working with him to encourage more and more words.
His doctor recommended teaching him animals and the sound they make, so this is great to add to what we’re already doing. Great toy that is fun and also teaches. They learn through repetition — and this was just what I was looking for! I also love that this toy will grow with him. He using the name/sound mode right now, but is also has a mode that gives facts for when he’s older and also has Spanish! 10/10 recommend." — Jessica Grace
A pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers
Promising review:
"After having my 18-month-old crush her graham crackers in the bag and then toss it all up in the air covering herself and everyone and everything in graham cracker powder (including the interior of my car), I had enough. These cups are a godsend! They are the perfect size for her hand and she can’t just yank the top off. She likes the independence they grant her
and my husband likes not having to strip her car seat and have the car detailed over cracker crumbs." — Shawny
An arts and crafts kit
The set comes with 12 cute animal pattern cards, 12 colored paper trays and 144 double-sided foam adhesives.Promising review:
"This craft kit is easy for a toddler to manage and creates cute animals. The double sided adhesive works very well." — Beachy1
A color-your-own-castle playhouse
Don't forget the markers
and crayons
!Promising review:
"My girls (2, 5) have spent hours and hours playing pretend in this castle. They work on decorating it gradually but often stop to just play. Easy to set up. Great price." — ElaFree
A Melissa & Doug ice cream station
The wooden ice cream counter comes with eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, a cup, scooper, tongs, a wooden spoon, reusable menu card and six pretend dollar bills.Promising review:
"My newly turned 3-year-old daughter instantly fell in love with this set!
She loves seeing how high she can stack the ice cream cones and pretending to serve Mom and Dad her creations. She's been obsessed with climbing things around the house and we *desperately* needed a distraction to get her to stop, and this is working so far — she plays with this thing for HOURS!
" — West Family
A wooden puzzle
Reviewers say this is a great toy for ages 3–12.Promising review:
"Excellent for learning! Must-have!
Such a wonderful toy/puzzle! Similar in some way to tangrams. Great for stimulating thinking and problem solving. My 3-year-old's teacher was blown away by her working the puzzle so easily.
" — tigerhax
A Dyson Ball toy vacuum
Promising review:
"Our son is absolutely obsessed with our Dyson (the real one). Which is why we purchased this toy Dyson vacuum for his birthday. He's 2-years-old and he is really enjoying having his on 'working' vacuum cleaner!!! He seriously plays with it for hours during the day.
Turning it on and off and pushing it through the house just like we use our real vacuum. I would buy this again! It was his favorite gift!." — Amazon customer
An InnyBin for tots
Promising review:
"I ordered this for my 2-year-old's birthday who has Down syndrome. He absolutely loves putting things inside of other things. This toy out of many he received for his birthday was the absolute best. He will literally play for hours with it!!
He definitely enjoys this!! Great buy, great toy!!! Y’all did amazing on this!!!!" — Ruthie Brenneman
A rainbow-colored saucer swing
The maximum weight is 260 pounds.Promising review:
"Very, very sturdy and easy assembly. We had a reunion and this swing kept the kids busy for hours. I definitely will be buying another." — msbakwudhic
A Toniebox Audio Player starter set
This toy has bought me so much time. My son adores his — even though he's only 1.5 he has had no problem understanding how to turn the Toniebox on, change the volume, and place different characters on top to tell various stories. He's a big fan, as am I! It can also be used while it's charging, so there's no need to worry about your toddler having a meltdown if they want to play with it while the battery is drained (phew). This specific kit comes with the Toniebox as well as Tonies figures of Woody, Lightning McQueen, Simba, Winnie the Pooh and Playtime Puppy.
There are so
many different Tonies you can add to keep the fun going. Check 'em out
.
A construction-themed folding play set
Promising review:
"My 3-year-old son loves this so much. He can sit at the table for hours building castles and then crushing them
. It’s so good for creative play and he absolutely loves it." — JRae
A pack of Mega Bloks
The set includes 80 building blocks and a storage bag.Promising review:
"My 2-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter absolutely love these! They spend hours playing with these and as a family me and my husband and the kids build things together.
The great things about them is that they are large so they aren't a choke hazard. My daughter will sometimes try to put these in her mouth so we are happy that we don't have to worry about that with these jumbo-sized blocks. The blocks are colorful and are made of good-quality plastic so you don't have to worry about small pieces or worry about them breaking and being harmful. These are highly recommended and very much worth every penny. Probably the best toy I have bought for my kids in a while." — Dee
A castle tent with sheer drapes and starry lights
Promising review:
"I purchased this tent for my granddaughter who is 4. She really loves it and spends hours playing in it with her dolls and baby sister." — Amazon customer
A pack of oversized sidewalk chalk
Urban Infant
is a Chicago-based small business run by a brother/sister duo making unique and useful parenting products.Promising review:
"Our 1-year-old loves these. It was his first time using chalk and he had no trouble with them. They are pretty thick; doesn't matter how he holds them, there will be contact with the surface and there will be color!" — JW
GeoSafari kid binoculars
Promising review:
"I bought two of these as gifts. If your child likes the outdoors or looking for bugs, anything like that, then these are a must-buy. The children I gifted these to loved them and used them right away. They're a nice color, durable, and easy for little hands to hold." — melissa
A Radio Flyer racing car and ramp
This product is designed for kids ages 3–5.Promising review:
"Highly recommend for an active, thrill-seeking toddler!! My daughter has used this daily since she was 16-months-old. At first she just wanted to walk up and down the ramp while holding my hand and push the car down (without riding it), or she would ride it with me on it too (I'm 120 lbs and she's around 25 lbs and we never had an issue). But since around 18 months...she climbs up the steps, plops down on the car, and rides it down the ramp...over and over again.
Granted, I'm always right there beside her JUST in case, but she's become a 'me do it myself' kind of girl, so she insists on doing it all by herself now. I think we'll get years of use with this toy and I'd buy it again in a heartbeat!" — Amazon customer
A wooden ramp set
Kiwi Co. is a woman-owned small business that makes an array of toys and subscription boxes to help kiddos learn while having so much fun. My son has this toy (and a handful of others from the brand) and we love it! He gets a real kick out of watching the wheels spin and seeing how fast the cars fly down the ramp. It's a simple toy, but sometimes those are the very best.
A classic Little Tikes slide
My son got this as a gift for his first birthday and he loooooves it. It took my husband five minutes (if that) to put it together, as it's only two pieces. It's been very durable in the few months we've had it outside and it's very simple to clean (we use the leaf blower to quickly get rid of any debris from the trees above). It's a simple toy but it brings my kid so much joy!
A set of 500-plus puffy stickers
Promising review:
"Gave to my grandson when I babysit him. Got a sticker book
to put them in. He loves them. Liked them so much bought another set for my granddaughter as one of her birthday presents." — J. Reulet
An incredibly useful sandbox
Promising review:
"I ordered this for my granddaughter's fourth birthday. It was easy to assemble and has that great cedar smell — it's also lightweight, but well made. My granddaughter, along with her 1.5-year-old brother, has already gotten a lot of play time in the sandbox. They love it!! It is beautiful and my son loves the fact that it closes up to protect the sand then opens up for benches for the children to sit on.
He has sent me a couple of pictures and videos of them playing in it. I highly recommend this sand box." — lisa burroughs
Stackable counting cups
Promising review:
"I saw these recommended by some mom influencer on social media and they had good ratings here, so I got them as a small gift for my baby. Didn’t realize these plain cups would become her favorite thing. She’s 7 months and doesn’t even try to stack them. But she likes unstacking them and chewing on them. She likes these more than the more intricate or expensive gifts we got her. So I guess her rating is 5 stars.
Mine is 5 stars for the price, durability, and easiness to clean. Also it keeps her quite occupied, which is a feat in itself." — Amber Scott
A Nugget couch
I recently got one of those for my very active son and cannot wait to put it to use. Every parent in my life swears by this, so if you have enough room in your home definitely consider ordering one. The cushion covers are machine washable (a must for any item a child is going to lounge on) and come in SO many colors you'll absolutely be able to find one that matches your decor.Promising review:
"What a great product! Perfect addition to our son’s room as it can be furniture, fort building blocks and an extra bed if you need it for a friend. Love our nugget!" — Kristen N.
A large race car–shaped crayon
Art2theextreme is a woman-owned small business that makes fabulous crayon creations. I've given them as gifts and am planning to put a whole bunch in my son's stocking this year! Their packaging is a 10/10 and the crayons work fantastically. What more could you ask for?Promising review:
"This is our second time ordering and loved the race car crayon this time! Perfect for a 3-year-old boy who is obsessed with cars! Quality is fantastic!" — Kaela Vance
A slug-shaped fidget toy
RexRoi3D is a small business based in Los Angeles that sells 3D-printed items.Promising review:
"I got the large size and he has immediately become one of my favorite fidget toys! It's got a nice weight and feels sturdy, a really good quality item" — Mio Leroux
A Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Sports Baby activity center
I got this for my son for the holidays and he loooooves it! He has a blast spinning the scoreboard numbers and clicking the buttons to make sounds. He's a big fan of the concession stand items (oddly enough, the credit card is his go-to). As he grows a bit I'm sure he'll be shooting hoops and playing with the soccer net as well.Promising review:
"My 1.5-year-old LOVES this! He knows what buttons to push on it to get to certain songs. The score numbers play songs and sounds. The shape buttons play sounds. He learned to shoot hoops and kick a ball into a goal in less than a day with this game center.
His older siblings love playing with the cafeteria portion. So far there isn’t much interest with the baseball bat but we have only had this a couple of days. Great purchase!" — Irene Estrada
A wooden grocery store play set
Promising review:
"This is such a fun set and my kids play with it constantly. I love the pretend play and no screen time fun they have with it. Highly recommend it! The quality is great and it looks so cute and perfect in our play room." — Lindsey Iskierka
Handcrafted nontoxic constellation blocks
Uncle Goose is a small business! Former BuzzFeed editor (and father of two) John Mihaly
has these blocks.
"These are perhaps the most beautifully designed and interesting set of wooden blocks that's I've ever encountered," he said. "I liked them so much I bought them way before my kid would even be able to use them. Having nearly failed my astronomy course in college, I figured this would be a great way for us to learn all about the constellations together as I pretend to know what I'm talking about.
So when my kid asks, 'Dad, where is Orion's belt?' I won't have to answer, 'Around his waist.'"
A VTech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker
Promising review:
"Great for babies learning to sit. Keeps them engaged and looking upward. My baby is now standing and trying to walk and loves to pull herself up on this thing! The wheels have a resistance setting so it doesn't go too fast.
Best on carpet when they're starting out. The front comes apart too, so even babies who don't like tummy time can have something to look at if you detach the front and put on the floor for them! Best toy that will last for stages of baby development!" — Meet The Jacksons
An interactive toy from Fisher Price
Promising review:
"This toy is better than expected!! Absolutely adorable!! My 8-month-old absolutely adores it! It springs up and down while playing music. There is a button on there where you can record your child’s name and it’ll repeat it back while singing and dancing!
Highly recommended!" — A
And a felt ocean wall with removable pieces
Em ls Crafty
is a small business that creates exciting crafts for kids. She donates
4% of sales to RMCHF Mothers’ Milk Bank
.Promising review:
"My kids love this — my 3-year-old loves putting the pieces up, and my 1-year-old loves taking them down lol. At first I thought it had too many of the tiny bubbles to keep up with, but those are their favorite part so I guess she knows her market" — Hallie