Amazon

A classic Little Tikes slide

My son got this as a gift for his first birthday and he loooooves it. It took my husband five minutes (if that) to put it together, as it's only two pieces. It's been very durable in the few months we've had it outside and it's very simple to clean (we use the leaf blower to quickly get rid of any debris from the trees above). It's a simple toy but it brings my kid so much joy!