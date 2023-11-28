Critics Rip Tommy Tuberville After Brazen New Insult Aimed At U.S. Military

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) is coming under fire after he insulted the U.S. military on Monday evening.
“We’ve got the weakest military that we’ve had in your or my lifetime,” he told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling as he complained of diversity initiatives. “Infiltrating our military is all this wokeness.”
Critics were quick to point out that if the U.S. military has been weakened, it’s not because of “wokeness.”
It’s because of Tuberville.
The senator has singlehandedly blocked hundreds of routine nominations and promotions to protest a Pentagon policy on travel expenses related to abortion.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has slammed Tuberville as “brazen and reckless,” and a growing number of Republican lawmakers are speaking out against him. Earlier this month, multiple GOP senators confronted Tuberville on the floor during a dramatic showdown over the holds.
Tuberville’s blockade has meant that key roles in the military have gone unfilled, while service members and their families have been kept in limbo.
Given that history, Tuberville’s latest comments about a weakened U.S. military were met with immediate backlash on X: