Tony Hawk Shares Another Hilarious Tweet About Being Unrecognizable

Iconic pro skater Tony Hawk is back at it on Twitter to hilariously tell us (yet again) someone has told him he resembles himself.
Although Hawk is considered by many to be the most influential skateboarder of all time, there are a lot of people who fail to recognize him in public — and Hawk never misses an opportunity to share these encounters with fans.
On Thursday, Hawk described the latest exchange, which took place in an elevator.
“Anyone ever tell you you ... ” the fan said, cleverly alluding to the joke of Hawk often being mistaken for himself.
The true gag happened when another person on the elevator missed the joke and thought he really did “look just like Tony Hawk.”
“Haha you do look like him!” the man exclaimed before walking off the elevator.
Hawk shares much of his life with fans on social media — including news that he broke his femur in early March.
Alongside a photo of his X-ray and a video of himself on crutches, Hawk wrote, “Yesterday sucked. I broke my elbow 20 years ago and managed to make a full comeback; this recovery for a broken femur will be much harder because of its severity (and my age). But I’m up for the challenge.”
He continued, “There is a strange irony that this happened on the eve of HBO releasing a trailer for ‘Until The Wheels Fall Off,’ Sam Jones’ documentary about my life career, which has a strong focus on the philosophy of how I/we do this at our age.”
HBO recently released a documentary film about the famed skater’s life and legendary career titled “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off.”
Fans were thrilled to see the star back in action at the Academy Awards on March 27, just weeks after suffering the major injury.
Here are some more hysterical tweets about Hawk slipping under the radar with fans: