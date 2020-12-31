Tony Hawk Had A Hilariously Awkward Interaction While Getting A COVID-19 Test

Well, the face mask probably didn’t help.
Tony Hawk, one of the most famous skateboarders of all time, seems keenly aware that his name and face may not be as recognizable as an A-list actor’s.
As a result of this self-awareness, Hawk has made a habit of tweeting every awkward encounter he has with a person who can’t quite figure out who he is — and has been doing so for years.
Yet on Thursday, his latest tweet about a clumsy fan interaction added a bit of lightness to a dark situation — while also stressing the importance of getting tested for the coronavirus.
“At a Covid testing site (wearing masks) handing over paperwork for me & two of my kids,” the super-shredder, 52, tweeted, setting the scene of the interaction.
“Woman looking over papers: ‘okay…Anthony, Keegan and Kadence…Hawk? Are you guys related to Tony Hawk?’” When Hawk responded yes, the woman was stunned.
“Are you pulling my leg?” she asked, to which he told her, “No, we are all directly related to him.”
In response to Hawk’s tweet, fans left some equally fun comments that acted as a reprieve to the drudge that’s been 2020.
This isn’t the first time Hawk has lifted people’s spirits on Twitter during these uncertain times. In August, the skateboarding legend tweeted a video of a girl in Ukraine giddy with unbridled joy after doing her very first kickflip.
“One of the few positive effects of these scary times is the increased interest in skateboarding,” Hawk tweeted. “It’s been uplifting to see so many learning to skate in their ‘downtime.’ I believe they’re in pursuit of the same feeling this Ukrainian girl got when she landed her first kickflip.”
And in case you’re curious, Hawk followed up his COVID-19 test anecdote with some good news.
“We were all negative,” he informed fans in a comment to his tweet.