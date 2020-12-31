Tony Hawk Had A Hilariously Awkward Interaction While Getting A COVID-19 Test

Well, the face mask probably didn’t help.

Tony Hawk, one of the most famous skateboarders of all time, seems keenly aware that his name and face may not be as recognizable as an A-list actor’s.

As a result of this self-awareness, Hawk has made a habit of tweeting every awkward encounter he has with a person who can’t quite figure out who he is — and has been doing so for years.

Guy approaches me while standing in line at coffee shop in Cancún.

Him: my friend says you are a famous person. Is that true?

Me: that depends on your definition of fame

Him: will you show up on Google if I search your name?

Me: yes

Him (typing into phone): you are Tony Stark? — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) April 3, 2019

Pulling up to drive-through window, girl starts to read back my order and stops herself: “you’re Tony Hawk?”

me: yes

her: “can I tell everyone?”

me: I suppose

her: “yo, we got Tony Hawk at the window!”

voice from kitchen: “Who?” — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) April 21, 2019

TSA agent (checking my ID): "Hawk, like that skateboarder Tony Hawk!"

Me: exactly

Her: "Cool, I wonder what he's up to these days"

Me: this — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) March 21, 2017

Yet on Thursday, his latest tweet about a clumsy fan interaction added a bit of lightness to a dark situation — while also stressing the importance of getting tested for the coronavirus.

“At a Covid testing site (wearing masks) handing over paperwork for me & two of my kids,” the super-shredder, 52, tweeted, setting the scene of the interaction.

“Woman looking over papers: ‘okay…Anthony, Keegan and Kadence…Hawk? Are you guys related to Tony Hawk?’” When Hawk responded yes, the woman was stunned.

“Are you pulling my leg?” she asked, to which he told her, “No, we are all directly related to him.”

at a Covid testing site (wearing masks), handing over paperwork for me & two of my kids:

woman looking over papers: "okay... Anthony, Keegan and Kadence... Hawk? Are you guys related to Tony Hawk?"

me: yes

her: "Are you pulling my leg?"

me: no, we are all directly related to him — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) December 31, 2020

In response to Hawk’s tweet, fans left some equally fun comments that acted as a reprieve to the drudge that’s been 2020.

I can imagine her conversation later that day.



"Hey, pretty cool: someone named Antony Hawk at testing today said they were directly related to Tony Hawk!"



"Tony? As in... short for Anthony?"



"Yeah. I asked b/c the name Hawk is...



...oh god.



Oh GOD I'm an idiot!!!" O_o — James Chen (@jchensor) December 31, 2020

Your tweets about stuff like this is further proof that a pair of glasses and a backwards hair curl was more than enough for Clark Kent. — Frost (@Frostsorrow) December 31, 2020

Tony Hawk isn't real. Just a mythical skateboarder that people know but never seen. Even though he has been seen it's hard to believe it is he you are seeing, so it can't be him. The mythical Tony Hawk, the seen yet unseen — Nate (@Northeast_Nate) December 31, 2020

These stories have me afraid I'll randomly meet you one day, make a comment about it, and find out it was you all along on twitter. — Jazz/Atlas 💜💙 (@jazzface273) December 31, 2020

This isn’t the first time Hawk has lifted people’s spirits on Twitter during these uncertain times. In August, the skateboarding legend tweeted a video of a girl in Ukraine giddy with unbridled joy after doing her very first kickflip.

“One of the few positive effects of these scary times is the increased interest in skateboarding,” Hawk tweeted. “It’s been uplifting to see so many learning to skate in their ‘downtime.’ I believe they’re in pursuit of the same feeling this Ukrainian girl got when she landed her first kickflip.”

One of the few positive effects of these scary times is the increased interest in skateboarding. It’s been uplifting to see so many learning to skate in their “downtime.” I believe they’re in pursuit of the same feeling this Ukrainian girl got when she landed her first kickflip. pic.twitter.com/PSD5cLw31y — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) August 4, 2020

And in case you’re curious, Hawk followed up his COVID-19 test anecdote with some good news.

“We were all negative,” he informed fans in a comment to his tweet.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!