An exfoliant that gets rid of blackheads

Using a facial exfoliant a few times a week helps get rid of dead skin cells and prevents blackheads — key for making your face feel silky smooth. This one is great for all skin types and more than 97,000 people have bought and rated it, with the vast majority giving it five stars.“After just two days of use, there was already a visible difference! I've been using it for about a week now (once every morning or every other morning) and all blackheads I had before are either tiny or completely gone. My face has NEVER looked or felt this clear before! Definitely use a good moisturizer after, especially on any dry areas of your face, as the skin will start to dry out if you don't. I would also highly recommend using your fingers instead of a cotton applicator as it saves so much of the product. The price seemed a lot more reasonable to me after noticing how little can be used to completely cover problem areas. So yeah, I'm sold and will definitely buy it again when I run out!” — Julia Karagich