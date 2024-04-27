ShoppingBeautyskin care Bestsellers

These 11 Hardworking Beauty Products Are Some Of Amazon's Bestsellers

Stock your bathroom with everything you need to look radiant from head to toe.
As anyone who has mastered the clean girl aesthetic will tell you that the key to looking downright radiant isn’t makeup; it’s skin care.

Cleansers, serums and moisturizers are taking center stage, not only to help put your best face forward, but to have your entire body looking like you just spent a week at the spa.

If you are still searching for beauty products that make you feel like a million bucks (without spending a fortune), rest assured that others have done the hard work for you, trying and testing products and leaving reviews highlighting what’s actually worth buying.

Amazon also has a handy hub for anyone looking to proceed directly to its bestselling beauty products — and recently, we did just that, compiling a list of 11 customer-favorite items that could transform how you look and feel.

1
Amazon
A K-beauty snail mucin serum to brighten up your pretty face
The active ingredient in this beloved serum is snail secretion filtrate, which is the mucus snails create when they move. Consider this the escargot of skincare.

Promising Amazon review: “I discovered this product by searching through Google… the comments weren't wrong. THIS PRODUCT IS AMAZING. Literally melts into your skin, so moisturing and smoothing. My skin tends to lean more on the drier side, especially after I cleanse my face. This product brought life back into my face. LOVE 10/10 good for sensitive skin as well” — suganya
$17 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A hair and body fragrance mist
You know how good your hair smells right after you get out of the shower? A hair mist helps your mane smell similarly intoxicating even if you haven’t washed it in days. This hair and body fragrance has top notes of pistachio and almond while jasmine, vanilla, salted caramel, and sandalwood round it out. It’s the perfect mix of earthy and sweet.

Promising Amazon review: “One of the best perfumes I have ever owned. The pistachio and salted caramel scent creates a sweet but not overwhelming aroma that last throughout the day.” — DaylanWise-20
$24 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A daily moisturizer for all skin types
This facial moisturizer is lightweight and will prevent your face from feeling dry all day long. It includes a power trio of ingredients recommended straight from a derm: ceramide-3 (lipids found in skin cells that help keep skin moisturized), niacinamide (which has antioxidant properties), and prebiotic thermal water (which enhances the skin microbiota’s diversity of “good bacteria”).

Promising Amazon review: “I recently finished my first bottle and I can honestly say it’s perfect. Lightweight, great scent, sensitive, and hydrating. It also has niacinamide, which does wonders for your skin. It’s a repair formula too so works even during the day. Love it and just bought my second bottle.” — Amazon customer
$23.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A vanilla-scented body lotion
With fragranced notes of whipped vanilla, musk, and caramel, your body will smell downright delicious after you slather on this lotion. The lightweight texture keeps it from feeling too thick or greasy. Plus, the bottle will look cute sitting out in your bathroom.

Promising Amazon review: “Love the consistency of this lotion. The vanilla cashmere and coconut water versions smell fabulous. This lotion melts easily into my skin and leaves my skin soft, not sticky. I am very happy with this purchase.” — Jodi
$9 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An exfoliant that gets rid of blackheads
Using a facial exfoliant a few times a week helps get rid of dead skin cells and prevents blackheads — key for making your face feel silky smooth. This one is great for all skin types and more than 97,000 people have bought and rated it, with the vast majority giving it five stars.

Promising Amazon review: “After just two days of use, there was already a visible difference! I've been using it for about a week now (once every morning or every other morning) and all blackheads I had before are either tiny or completely gone. My face has NEVER looked or felt this clear before! Definitely use a good moisturizer after, especially on any dry areas of your face, as the skin will start to dry out if you don't. I would also highly recommend using your fingers instead of a cotton applicator as it saves so much of the product. The price seemed a lot more reasonable to me after noticing how little can be used to completely cover problem areas. So yeah, I'm sold and will definitely buy it again when I run out!” — Julia Karagich
$35 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A dermaplaning tool to get rid of acne scars and peach fuzz
Dermaplaning may sound like a pricey cosmetic treatment, but it’s actually something you can do yourself at home with a blade that costs less than a latte. Goodbye peach fuzz, hello smooth skin.

Promising Amazon review: “I used these for dermaplaning my face at home, it worked out great for me! Just make sure not to apply too much pressure, and move the blade from top to bottom. It got off lots of peach fuzz and dead skin that I didn’t even know was there! Be careful around the ears as I nicked myself trying to get in the curve there, but that was me being too rough. Despite what they may say these are not meant to be reused, so make sure to use a fresh one each time you dermaplane. But for the price, and only needing to dermaplane biweekly MAYBE, I’d say these are a hit! They also include a small travel cover if you need to pack this for a trip. I liked it!” — Cheyenne
$6 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A Korean facial cleansing oil
Whether you’re a quick, one-minute face washer or a devoted double-cleanser, a facial cleanser is key for preventing dirt and other gunk from clogging your pores. Thousands upon thousands of people swear by this Korean cleansing oil, which is made with mild ingredients so all skin types can use it.

Promising Amazon review: “I love this product! Unlike other oil cleansers, this one doesn’t leave an oily residue when you wash your face after using it. Once you wash your face after using this, it becomes sort of like a milky liquid which is very cool and just comes right off. It does have a slight scent to it but it isn’t strong and it doesn’t really bother me. Personally, it works really well on my combination skin and it removes all the dirt.” — Diana


$17.50 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A night cream that will moisturize your face while you sleep
If you’re old enough to remember when inflatable chairs and beaded curtains were essential home decor, you may want to think about a night cream. This one is made with hyaluronic acid, which helps reduce wrinkles and is suitable for all skin types.

Promising Amazon review: “I live in an area that can get pretty cold and I need extra moisture to help combat dry dry dry skin. I also have rosacea. This is a really nice moisturizing cream that I wear at night to help with those issues. I slather it on really well and in the morning my skin feels great. There's no scent which is nice, I don't like fragrance in my lotion. Plus, I've never had an issue with it making my skin burn even when using it with my rosacea medication.” — Amazon customer
$21.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A body scrub that smells like summer
For soft skin from the shoulders down, exfoliating in the shower in key. This body scrub is made with shea butter, so it moisturizes the body while removing dead skin cells. The scent has total vacation vibes, with a mixture of coconut and pineapple.

Promising Amazon review: “Love the scent and how effective it is. My skin feels very soft and moisturized after using it. Great for my sensitive skin too. Giant jar for a reasonable cost. I will keep purchasing this brand and try more products from this brand.” — Russell Smith
$8 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A vitamin E oil for scars and stretch marks
This skincare oil helps reduce the appearance of stretch marks and scars by featuring vitamin E, an all-star skin supporter. It smells lightly of chamomile and lavender, both of which help to reduce skin inflammation.

Promising Amazon review: “Bio-Oil has been a game-changer in my skincare routine, especially during pregnancy. While genetics may play a role, I credit this skincare oil for contributing to my minimal stretch marks. The lightweight formula absorbs effortlessly, leaving my skin feeling nourished and supple. What sets Bio-Oil apart is its delightful fragrance, making it a sensory pleasure during each application. I adopted the habit of applying it right after the shower, and the results have been truly satisfying. The oil not only helped with stretch marks but also improved the overall elasticity and tone of my skin.” — Gizen Aktan
$10 at Amazon
11
Amazon
An oil-free sunscreen
While you should be wearing sunscreen all year long, it’s even more important to apply daily it as the weather warms up. This one has an SPF of 46 and is oil-free, so it won’t cause breakouts. The gentle formula makes it safe for people with skin conditions, including rosacea and hyperpigmentation.

Promising Amazon review: “EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen is hands down the best sunscreen I’ve ever used! The lightweight formula feels like silk on my skin, and it absorbs quickly without any greasy residue. It’s a game-changer for my sensitive skin—no irritation or breakouts. The broad-spectrum SPF 46 provides excellent sun protection, and the added niacinamide has visibly improved my skin’s texture and tone. I love that it works well under makeup, creating a smooth base without causing any pilling. The pump dispenser is not only convenient but also ensures minimal product wastage. This sunscreen has become a daily essential for me, and I can’t recommend it enough for anyone in search of a reliable, dermatologist-recommended sun protection solution!” — Melissa

$40.85 at Amazon
