Tori Spelling: Mold Is 'Slowly Killing' My Family

Tori Spelling’s mold situation has her fearing for her family’s health and safety.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor turned to Instagram to ask for help handling a household mold problem that she said has been “slowly killing” her loved ones “for three years.”

“Does anyone know how [to] find a Major Great MOLD lawyer in CA that can help our family?” Spelling asked, calling the issue “next level.”

“My kids and [I] are so sick and can’t get well and our family needs help,” she went on. “Overwhelmed. We do need to start with an amazing lawyer who can guide us thru this.”

Exposure to some types of mold can be harmful, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A 2004 study found a significant link between indoor exposure to mold and upper respiratory tract symptoms, coughing and wheezing in otherwise healthy people.

The mold in Spelling’s home is apparently affecting a lot of people: She shares children Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, with husband Dean McDermott.

Last month, the star revealed her children became so sick, they had to be hospitalized.