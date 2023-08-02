Rudolph William Louis Giuliani’s reputation suffered yet another blow this week with the release of transcripts of audio recordings apparently made by a former colleague who is now suing him.

Noelle Dunphy filed suit against the former New York City mayor earlier this year over allegations that he coerced her into sex and failed to pay her wages totaling some $2 million. Dunphy says she worked as an off-the-books consultant for Giuliani between 2019 and 2021 when he was still serving as a personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump.

The brief recordings were typed out by a legal transcription service and filed in New York state court on Tuesday, revealing sexist, homophobic and antisemitic sentiments.

“I’d never think about a girl being smart. If you told me a girl was smart, I would often think she’s not attractive,” Giuliani allegedly told Dunphy in one exchange from August 2019.

Another, from March 2019, showed Giuliani saying: “Come here, big tits.”

“These breasts belong to me,” he went on, per the transcript. “Nobody else can get near these, okay? I don’t care if they’re flirting or they give you business cards. These are mine, you got it?”

At another point, the pair discussed which celebrities are conservative. After Dunphy noted that she thinks actor Matt Damon is “very liberal,” Giuliani allegedly responded: “Matt Damon is a fag. Matt Damon is also 5’2”. Eyes are blue. Coochie-coochie-coochie-coo.”

An exchange from the same year touched on Jewish men’s penises. Yet another documented Giuliani’s apparent views on Passover: “Jews. They want to go through that freaking Passover all the time. Man, oh, man. Get over the Passover. It was like 3,000 years ago.”

Court documents filed previously in the case portrayed Giuliani as a hard-drinking womanizer — charges the former mayor has strongly denied. His communications adviser, Ted Goodman, told The Associated Press earlier this year that Giuliani’s “lifetime of public service speaks for itself, and he will pursue all available remedies and counterclaims.”

But the past several years have seen Giuliani’s stature take a dive as he continues to deal with the fallout that came with helping Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the last presidential election.

Read on for the newly filed transcripts — or don’t.

