Travis Barker’s Daughter, Alabama, Claps Back At Those Who Comment On Her Makeup

Alabama Barker at a fashion show on July 15 in Miami Beach. Manny Hernandez via Getty Images

Alabama Barker is shutting down people who comment on her use of makeup.

The 17-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and model Shanna Moakler has caused a stir on TikTok with an April 18 video, which has continued to go viral and draw support from social media users in the weeks since it was posted.

The clip, which has now garnered more than 8 million views, shows Alabama sporting a full glam look behind a caption that appears to mock the style of those who judge her.

“When Kathryn with 3 kids only waterline liner, 4 diffrent colored blonde & Tom shoes, talk about my makeup or my age,” the text reads.

The video goes on to show Alabama mouthing along to a popular audio clip of a man saying, “I’d tell you what you look like, but you won’t like it.”

Shortly after the post was shared, many of Alabama’s followers expressed their support for the teen.

“This 44 year old momma loves you hair, makeup, outfits, vibe, videos!” one TikTok user wrote last month.

“I’ll never understand why young girls takin care of themselves is frowned upon you are gorg I love it,” another said.

One user tried to justify the apparent criticism Alabama received, writing that “people are just concerned about the over sexualization of youth in Hollywood.”

But Alabama swatted away the remark. “Well I’m doing great thank u,” she replied.

The hubbub came as Alabama took to Instagram to send encouragement of her own to stepmother Kourtney Kardashian on the socialite’s 44th birthday.

“Happy birthday Kourt,” the teen wrote on April 18. “You have such a beautiful aura I wouldn’t want another step mom.”