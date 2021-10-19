Trevor Jones, an entrepreneur who appeared on reality shows like Bravo’s “The Millionaire Matchmaker” and CNBC’s “The Profit,” has died at the age of 34.

Jones died Oct. 9 from a condition called vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which weakens tissue and can cause blood vessels to spontaneously rupture, according to the New York Post.

Although Jones is best remembered by mainstream TV fans for going on a date with “Hills” star Stephanie Pratt on Season 8 of “Millionaire Matchmaker,” his main job was as co-founder of Flex Watches, a timepiece company that features interchangeable faces for watches.

Jones showed off the product on “The Profit,” a reality show where entrepreneurs pitch to investors, and ended up getting $400,000 for 40% of company equity from Marcus Lemonis.

The brand has gone on to form partnerships with rappers Tyga and Xzibit, according to the Sun.

Although Jones went on a date with Pratt, he married another woman, Cherrie, the mother of his daughter, Finley.

