Alec Baldwin Explains Why He Once Called Paul McCartney An 'Asshole' To His Face

The actor was jealous of the Beatle's yoga skills.
Alec Baldwin just couldn’t let it be.

Baldwin once called Paul McCartney an “asshole” to his face, the actor admitted on a podcast on Wednesday.

As Baldwin explained, he and a group of friends — including, along with McCartney, painter John Alexander and “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels — attended a regular yoga class together. One day, Baldwin said, he realized “the only one who was really adept at yoga” was McCartney.

“He would do a handstand or a headstand and he had the most lithe body you’ve ever seen — and back then he was in his late 60s — and he was so fit,” the actor recalled on Wednesday’s episode of the “Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson” podcast.

“One time he does a headstand before he leaves, and he gets up and whispers to me,” Baldwin continued. “He goes, ‘I’m gonna go take my daughter to lunch. I’ll see you guys later.’ I looked up at him after he does the headstand and I go, ‘You’re an asshole.’”

Baldwin has known McCartney for decades and once even interviewed him about his treasured personal friendship with late Beatles member John Lennon — so he could get away with being a little rude.

“I never thought I’d call one of The Beatles an asshole, but he was just always showing us up with his physical skills!” he said on the podcast. “He was a very fit guy.”

Baldwin also recalled their group christening themselves the “Yoga Boys.” McCartney once shared his memories of that time, as well as a photo of his handstand technique, on his website.

He also fondly remembered his “Yoga Boys” days in a 2020 interview on the “Smartless” podcast.

“We have this little thing with ... a couple of mates,” said McCartney on the show in 2020. “It’s called The Yoga Boys. We do yoga together, and we’re terrible!”

