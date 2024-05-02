PoliticsDonald TrumpNewsmaxGreg Kelly

Newsmax Host: It's Illegal To Forbid People From Calling Trump 'President Trump' At Trial

A court exchange set off Newsmax's Greg Kelly, who ranted about "hideous bias."
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Newsmax host Greg Kelly on Tuesday ranted about a prosecutor objecting to Donald Trump’s attorney calling his client “President Trump” while questioning a trial witness in New York. The judge overseeing Trump’s hush money case sustained the objection.

“I think it’s, in a weird way, against the law,” Kelly declared. (Watch the video below.)

On “Greg Kelly Reports,” the far-right anchor fixated on a Friday exchange between Trump defense lawyer Emil Bove and former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker about a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower. Bove referred to a phone call with “President Trump” before the meeting was to take place.

“You talked to President Trump that day in connection with the meeting; right?” Bove asked Pecker, according to a court transcript.

“Objection,” Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass said.

“What’s your objection?” Judge Juan Merchan asked.

“He wasn’t ‘President’ Trump in June of 2016,” Steinglass replied.

“Sustained,” Merchan said.

Kelly railed that this bit of testimony exposed the “corruption” and “hideous bias” of the proceedings, but saved perhaps his wackiest comment for later.

“The judge is sustaining that objection,” Kelly said. “Now that is personal, that is mean, and also I think it’s, in a weird way, against the law. I think he [Trump] retains that title no matter what.”

It should be noted that Trump’s defense team announced it would refer to him as President Trump as a sign of respect afforded ex-presidents. The attorneys have done so dozens of other times without objection.

But Kelly persisted in trying to make his point. He showed a White House website page of President Joe Biden’s accomplishments that calls him “President Biden,” even for things he did before he was president.

The anchor conveniently forgot that Biden isn’t a defendant in a criminal trial in which the title might prove problematic at times.

