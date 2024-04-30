Newsmax Host Loses It Over Joe Biden Eating Salad

Newsmax host Eric Bolling would not lettuce rest over President Joe Biden eating salad at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. (Watch the video below.)
The host became apoplectic Monday at a clip of the president picking at his salad while engaged in conversation during Saturday’s annual comedy event in Washington, D.C.
“Here’s the president of the United States, the man with the nuclear codes at his fingertips, grappling with a bowl of lettuce,” Bolling said. “He can barely feed himself. Just watch this for a second. This isn’t slowed down, this isn’t edited, this is Joe trying to eat a bite of salad. Just watch. Watch. This man has the nuclear codes. Look. That’s the president. That’s the president of the United States! The man who’s gonna push back on Russia, China, North Korea. Are you kidding me?! He can’t even take a bite of his own salad. This man’s not suited for the job for four more minutes, let alone four more years.”
Bolling’s feeble attempt at elevating Biden and his plate of greens into a jab at his age and capabilities made the anchor a main course of ridicule on X.
“Trump tried a coup,” one wrote. “Whereas Eric Bolling is upset about Biden and a dinner salad.”
Check out that and a few more reactions here:
h/t Mediaite