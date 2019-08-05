Trump Tries To Tie Gun Control To Immigration Laws

Trump has regularly amplified white supremacist and anti-immigrant rhetoric, despite saying Sunday that “hate has no place in our country.” While condemning the shootings, the president said that they were evidence of “a mental illness problem,” making no mention of white supremacy.

Over the weekend, a number of lawmakers and public figures linked the shootings to Trump’s fomenting of hatred.

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks on the shooting at 10 a.m. Monday.