Police Responding To Reported Shooting In Dayton, Ohio

Police and emergency personnel are responding to reports of a shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

Multiple people were shot in the Oregon District neighborhood on Saturday night, according to local media. A Dayton police dispatcher would not confirm the reports, telling HuffPost only that they had “nobody available to talk right now.”

The reported attack came hours after at least 20 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and less than a week after a gunman opened fire at a garlic festival in California, killing three people including two children.

#BREAKING: Just getting on scene in Oregon District. Dozens of police here. Working to confirm numbers and conditions on those shot. @dayton247now pic.twitter.com/hKtaoLTJpN — Molly Reed (@MollyR247Now) August 4, 2019

