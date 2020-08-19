Elaine Duke, former acting secretary of homeland security, made a similar claim last month, saying the president asked about “selling” Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Trump has publicly berated local leaders and the public multiple times, tweeting that the island is corrupt and ungrateful to him.

Taylor, who worked as Department of Homeland Security chief of staff to then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen from 2017 to 2019, previously spoke of Trump’s “terrifying” behavior via the group Republican Voters Against Trump and also in an opinion piece for The Washington Post.”

“The president wanted to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda,” Taylor wrote in the op-ed, arguing that Trump was vindictive, favored “ripping children away from their [migrant] parents” at the border and had attempted to cut off federal support for California following the 2018 wildfires — simply because the people in the state didn’t support him politically.